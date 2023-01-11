On the Market: A Back Bay Brownstone with a Private Deck

142 St. Botolph St. #1, Back Bay

Price: $2,899,000

Size: 2,222 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

Stained glass, exquisite fireplaces, and stunning built-ins: These are just a few of the details that make this Back Bay brownstone stand out among blocks of other brick buildings. Built in 1920 at the start of the Art Deco movement, this home retains some of the period touches from this era, mixed with features that’ll delight today’s modern city dweller.

For starters, this condo comes with private on-site garage parking, a desirable amenity for anyone who’s ever spent an hour trying to park in the Back Bay. As for other standout features, there’s the stained-glass detailing of the lovely ground-floor entryway, anchored by a hearty wooden door that welcomes you into the duplex. Then there are the three fireplaces: one in that first-floor foyer, an ornate wooden hearth that gives the place a homey feel; another upstairs in the spacious family room, a wood-burning focal point nestled between two built-ins lining the wall; and a third intricately carved chimney fixture in an upstairs sitting area that seems, at first sight, like it’d be a soothing presence. There are also the property’s seven total rooms, a layout of solidly constructed bedrooms, nooks, and views of the tree-lined road below. There’s even a bonus room, which comes with built-in bookshelves that span from floor-to-ceiling.

But the property’s crown jewel might be the kitchen, dining, and adjacent private deck area. Inside, sunlight shines through the colorful stained glass panels with Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired geometric designs, the natural light highlighting the lacquered cabinets and high-end appliances that include a gas stovetop. The dining room connects to the private deck, a separate outdoor space that’s surrounded by charming red brick—making you feel like you’re hidden away in your own secret alley. With a gas grill, pergola, and retractable awning, it serves as a second dining room, perfect for morning-lit coffees or candle-lit meals.

For more information, contact Gabrielle Baron, William Raveis R.E. & Home Services, raveis.com.

