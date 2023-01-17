On the Market: An Antique-Style Duxbury Home Surrounded by Conservation Land

33 Anchorage Ln., Duxbury

Price:$2,600,000

Size: 4,451 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4 full

This Duxbury abode was built in 1949—hardly making it newer construction—but by the looks of it, you’d feel as if it’s much, much older. This was the goal of the builders of this home which combines elements of Gambrel and Dutch styles to reproduce an antique-style home with a mix of old and modern features.

Built with two separate wings, this home is built to accommodate family, whether you’re using the space to work from home or to house multiple generations. Connecting these areas is a kitchen, part of the more “modern” side of the home. This recently renovated space boasts trendy cathedral ceilings, a kitchen island, upgraded cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a dining nook. This room opens to the backyard—lined with a brick patio—via a sliding door.

The kitchen isn’t the only room with stunning ceiling design. The family and living room are where you’ll find the more antiquated design features, namely in the stunning beamed ceilings. Using natural wood, the designers created homey spaces of these two rooms, topped off with brick hearths for wintertime fires. (The property boasts five fireplaces in total, including one in the primary bedroom and another, lined with tiles, that can be found in the formal dining room.)

Glass doors line the walls of the family room, offering another access point to the home’s stunning backyard. As notable as the architecture of this home is, its location is a selling point as well. The nearly two-acre property is set smack dab in the middle of the Wildland Trust conservation land, meaning there’s plenty of wildlife and greenery around you. The land is also adjacent to the Blue Fish River, glimpses of which you can see from this home. Meanwhile, trees from the conservation land offer near total privacy, making this home the perfect quaint escape.