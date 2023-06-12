On the Market: A Sleek Seaside Abode in Essex

See, smell, feel, and even taste the ocean from this modern build on the North Shore.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

45 Lufkin Point Rd., Essex

Price: $2,100,000

Size: 1,744 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 partial

Crisp lines, airy open-floor plans, and walls of windows take this coastal home a step above the rest. In fact, it’s already there in the literal sense: This modern Essex home sits upon a concrete-and-granite foundation that overlooks Lufkin Point. From this perch you can not only see the water, hear the crashing waves, and smell the salty air, but you can easily get to nearby clam beds and enjoy the squishy sand between your toes or visit the local seafood shacks for some fresh catches.

Inside this 2009 custom-build, many of these aquatic sensations are still accessible. In addition to the ocean-facing patio and the private dock that comes with the property, the house’s interior and exterior are both designed for maximum ocean frontage. In the dining area, the panoramic windows make it seem like you’re eating on the beach—like the ocean waves could practically crawl up and tickle your toes.

The primary bedroom comes with a similarly stunning seascape. This second-floor space is lined with a wall of glass facing the ocean. This is an ideal escape for the home owners, but if your guests are clamoring for a glimpse of the views, they can head to the third floor, where a sliding doorway conceals a staircase that accesses a secluded room at the top of the house. This bonus space is great for a home office or creative studio or guest room—its occupants will surely find inspiration in the surrounding panorama or in the environmentally friendly green roof which offers a unique and plant-filled outdoor living space.

For more information, contact The Petrowsky Jones Group, Compass, compass.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.