Five Gorgeous Homes For Sale on Martha’s Vineyard

Dreaming of a summer vacation house by the beach? There's still time to secure one of these island beauties.

149 Litchfield Rd., Edgartown

Price: $3,950,000

Size: 4,197 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 full, 2 partial

This abode in Chappaquiddick is so lovely that its beach proximity is only a bonus. Set in the center of a 1.7 acre lot and surrounded by trees, this home offers an otherworldly feel that’ll allow you to escape the mundanities of everyday real life. Instead, wash away your worries in the soaking tub, get some soil therapy from the flower and vegetable gardens, or relish in the stillness of the summer night from the bluestone patio. When you’re ready to reemerge into the world, downtown Edgartown and the Vineyard’s beaches are only a short drive away.

11 Plains Ct., Edgartown

Price: $3,595,000

Size: 3,840 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

Every beach day must come to an end, but the party does not. Come straight home from nearby South Beach to this hosting dream house. With an expansive deck wrapping around the back, it’s the perfect spot for a post-swim cookout or simply lounging in the sun. The home’s views of the Katama Airfield and distant Atlantic make it feel like you’re right on the shore anyway (without the hordes of tourists, of course).

29 Slough Cove Rd., Edgartown

Price: $9,995,000

Size: 4,605 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4 full, 2 partial

Torn between living countryside or oceanside? This modern farmhouse marries the best of both milieus in a sublime spot on the Vineyard. The 1.5-acre grounds are filled with meadows and gardens; inside, custom millwork and antique beams conjure a cozy cottage-like feel. You’ll be glad for the ocean’s proximity on days when you want to take a dip (or simply want to enjoy the sound of waves lulling you to sleep). Don’t want to venture out for a swim? The backyard gunite pool offers an inviting—and private—alternative.

53 Road To The Plains, Edgartown

Price: $5,250,000

Size: 3,892 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 partial

When you buy a house in a desired locale like this, you’ll likely have friends and family crawling out of the woodwork, wanting to “pay you a visit.” Luckily, this home on the Vineyard’s south shore comes with a carriage house—with its own entrance and bathroom—so you can host guests while still maintaining a little personal space. Spend your days lounging by the heated saltwater pool as a group and your nights unwinding alone on the deck off the primary suite. Pure bliss!

77 Cooke St., Edgartown

Price: $5,900,000

Size: 3,607 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 full, 2 partial

A 2018 renovation left this 1970 build in Edgartown’s heart in exquisite condition, adding on an extra laundry room, detached carriage house, and a comfy game room with a wet bar and stone fireplace for rainy nights. But the interior improvements can hardly rival the property’s outdoor living spaces, where you’d likely want to spend most of your time. Here a heated pool sits off a patio while a built-in grill makes burger nights a breeze. A outdoor shower and fire pit means you basically only need to go inside to sleep—just the way summers should be.

