On the Market: The Beacon Hill Townhouse of Our Fantasies

Really, this is the one.

22 Brimmer St., Beacon Hill

Price: $16,000,000

Size: 6,138 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 7 (4 full, 3 partial)

If you could describe your dream home in Beacon Hill, what might that entail? We’ll go first. For starters, we’re keen on an awesome location and the most enviable amenities you can think of—plus parking. (Let’s be honest, that’s a major amenity in any city in and of itself!) So when we stumbled across 22 Brimmer St., Beacon Hill, visions of what an ideal property would look like became a reality. Because who wouldn’t want a townhouse located on what realtors are now calling the Flat of the Hill—one of Boston’s most desirable neighborhoods—that features a top-floor roof deck with a greenhouse, extensive living space, a gorgeously designed billiard room, a wine cellar, a library, a private landscaped back garden—plus lot more. So let’s have a look, shall we?

Built in 1860, the mid-19th century details have been carefully maintained in this home, while simultaneously, the dwelling has been updated to offer every contemporary convenience that has been seamlessly integrated into it—including energy efficient technologies. The 6,138-square-foot property encompasses 5,700-square-feet of living space and a family-friendly floor plan. There are four bedrooms and seven bathrooms (four full, three partial), which includes a lavish primary suite with an oversized bedroom, luxurious marble bath, and a dressing room as well as a generous guest suite.

Since each floor has direct elevator access, future owners will be able to be spend quality time in every area of the residence from the beautiful wood-paneled library for the book lovers and the custom gourmet kitchen for home chefs and foodies, to the fitness room for exercise enthusiasts and the wine cellar for the oenophiles.

For family gatherings—whether it’s seasonal or just the everyday—members are greeted in that room by an entire wall of windows that look out onto the secluded landscaped back garden. Now anyone who doesn’t shoot pool will have that rectified quickly, because the billiard room is definitely one place that encourages people to partake. Once you get the hang of it, you’ll want to toast your success on the top-floor roof deck, which comes complete with an outdoor grill and spectacular views of the city. There’s also a greenhouse there for all who enjoy the therapeutic benefits of cultivating plants and flowers. Last but certainly not least are the laundry room and the parking we previously mentioned, which is two full spaces onsite.

