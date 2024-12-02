Where to Eat in Greater Boston for December 2024

New and exciting restaurants to check out, plus new reasons to visit older spots.

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

2024 is going out with a bang with restaurant openings galore, from farm-to-table French to coastal Greek to Japanese-Chinese-diner fare. Here’s the latest installment of our monthly guide on where to eat around Greater Boston—new openings, expansions, revamps, and older favorites worth a revisit, plus a peek ahead at imminent openings. (Check out last month’s guide here.)

Jump to:

Also check out our 2024 gift guides:

New Restaurants to Try This Month

Recent openings you’ve got to check out.

Bernadette

The Halloween crowds have cleared out, and there’s a new dining destination beckoning up in Salem: Bernadette, from the team behind Settler across the street, showcasing farm-to-table, French bistro-inspired cuisine. Given the nature of seasonal, local sourcing, the menu will change frequently, but at the moment, you might find dishes such as: roasted bone marrow with shallot compote and house-made sourdough; mushroom fricassée with Parisian gnocchi and an egg; local sole meunière; and beef cheek bourguignon.

65 Washington St., Salem, bernadettesalem.com.

Bosse

This massive suburban pickleball complex is now open, with four dining options from chef-partner Chris Coombs (known for upscale French spot Deuxave, etc.). There’s Bosse Enoteca, with wood-fired pizza, pasta, and other Italian fare to fuel you up for your match or unwind after, as well as a café, sports lounge, and courtside food and drink service.

310 Speen St., Natick, 617-609-1800, bosse.net.

D16

Cocktails presented in a smoke-filled glass box and historical police precinct vibes: This basement cocktail bar is the latest venue from Glynn Hospitality Group, which is also behind the Black Rose, Brownstone, and more. Snack on globetrotting small plates such as fried oyster nori tacos, gambas al ajillo, pork belly bao, and a meat-and-cheese board.

955 Boylston St., Unit A, Back Bay, Boston, 617-421-1818, d16boston.com.

Desnuda Cocina & Bar

Boston’s new obsession with listening lounges continues with the debut of this South End venue from the team behind Kava Neo-Taverna, Ilona, and Gigi’s. The bilevel space features a wood-paneled basement optimized for taking in the sweet sounds of vinyl while sipping on cocktails and snacking on Latin-Asian bar bites.

647 Tremont St., South End, Boston, desnudacocina.com.

Kaia

“Fishing, feasting, and foraging” is the theme at this Aegean-inspired coastal Greek restaurant from the award-winning team behind Bar Vlaha (this year’s top restaurant!) and more. Find daily crudo preparations, lamb carpaccio, brown butter lobster with Greek pasta, and herby grilled whole fish on the opening menu, not to mention cocktails with flavor pairings such as peach and pepper or chicory and cardamom.

380 Harrison Ave., South End, Boston, 617-514-0700, kaiasouthend.com.

KChickin

Fenway’s “Restaurant Row” has seen some flux lately—El Pelón Taqueria, for one, just announced its closure on this strip after 25 years—but there’s an exciting newcomer on the block. KChickin is serving Japanese and Korean food, highlighting crispy chicken wings, kimchi tofu soup, sushi, and more.

86 Peterborough St., Fenway, Boston, 617-530-1181, kchickin.com.

Lunasol

Not a member of the ’Quin House, a private social club in Back Bay? Better befriend one quick to check out its new restaurant Lunasol. It’ll be worth the effort to visit the transportive space and dine on vibrant Latin American–inspired bites, including empanadas, ceviche, and desserts like this avocado-pineapple-coconut combo that’ll make you forget the chill outside.

217 Commonwealth Ave., Back Bay, Boston, thequinhouse.com.

Mimi’s Chūka Diner

Winter was made for slurping matzo ball–wonton soup at Mimi’s new permanent location inside Aeronaut Brewing Co., where a pair of B & G Oysters alums are finally realizing their dream of chūka (Japanese-Chinese food) mixed with American diner cuisine. To start, Mimi’s is operating with a limited menu (dumplings, mapo tofu, garlic noodles, etc.) and takeout service only, but stay tuned for the imminent debut of sit-down dining and the full menu (including that soup).

14 Tyler St. (inside Aeronaut Brewing Company), Somerville, mimischukadiner.com.

Soul on Shawmut

A trio of siblings is now serving up counter-service soul food in Roxbury, from sandwiches and burgers (all with halal meat, including a no-pork take on an Italian sub) to fried chicken. Chopped cheese egg rolls, Detroit-style pizza with beef pepperoni and hot honey, Hot Cheetos-breaded boudin balls, and more round out the menu.

722A Shawmut Ave., Roxbury, Boston, soulonshawmut.com.

Standard Italian

This martini- and fresh-pasta-laden newbie from the Eastern Standard crew takes over the space of their short-lived seafood spot All That Fish + Oyster. On the opening menu: squid ink bucatini with lobster; lasagna Bolognese; local fisherman’s stew; grilled mortadella skewers with olives; cannoli; and more. Currently serving dinner Wednesday through Saturday; reservations taken but walk-ins welcome.

771 Beacon St., Fenway, Boston, standarditalian.com.

Zurito

This Basque-inspired pintxo bar comes from the busy, talented group behind an exciting trio of spots that opened earlier this year—Somaek, Temple Records, and Sushi @ Temple Records. Find mini croissants stuffed with fancy Spanish ham; big, simply prepared steaks (Txuleton); and a variety of anchovies—chef-partner Jamie Bissonnette is particularly excited about those.

26 Charles St., Beacon Hill, Boston, zuritoboston.com.

Older Restaurants Doing New Things

Expansions, revamps, reopenings—time for a (re)visit.

Bar ’Cino

A fourth location of this Newport, Rhode Island import—the third in Massachusetts—is now open in Westwood, featuring grilled pizzas and more, with an emphasis on local sourcing. Fun fact: The restaurant group is employee-owned.

569 High St., Westwood, 781-217-7277, barcino.com.

Barlette

The formerly BYOB bar is back after a brief hiatus—minus the BYOB. Intimate Brookline bar Barlette has acquired a liquor license and is mixing its own cocktails now, but you’ve still got some decisions to make. There are choose-your-booze standards like vodka or gin martinis and customizable highballs, plus seasonal specialties like spiced cider ice cream floats with a choice of rum, whiskey, or spirit-free amaretto. Or, skip the thinking and go for on-tap Negronis, daiquiris, and Manhattans. Reservations encouraged but walk-ins welcomed.

318 Harvard St., Coolidge Corner, Brookline, 601-301-2024 (text), drinkatbarlette.com.

Cunard Tavern

The seven-year-old Eastie spot gets an exciting revamp in December thanks to the arrival of Uni alum Tony Messina, an East Boston native, as consulting chef-partner. We can’t wait to dig into his new gastropub-inspired menu, expected to debut early this month, followed by a new weekend brunch menu.

24 Orleans St., East Boston, 617-567-7609, cunardtavern.com.

L.A. Burdick

If you ask us, the best way to spend the cold months is sipping on ultra-rich hot chocolate from this chocolatier, which expands to Brookline’s Coolidge Corner in December (adding to local outposts in Harvard Square and Back Bay), complete with table service.

1330 Beacon St., Brookline, 617-651-5220; other locations; burdickchocolate.com.

The Lenox Hotel’s restaurants

Corned-beef-and-cabbage sandwiches at Irish pub Sweeney’s on Boylston, or pizza and bourbon at the Irving, a cocktail lounge? It’s an exciting new era at the Lenox, with the debut of two rebranded restaurants and a third coming soon.

61 Exeter St., Back Bay, Boston, 617-536-5300, lenoxhotel.com.

Levain Bakery

Hello, giant cookies. The New York-based chain, which first arrived in Boston with a Newbury Street location in early 2022, has added a second outpost here, in the Seaport. This location features freshly baked treats such as banana chocolate chip loaf cakes, baguettes, blueberry muffins, weekend-only raspberry bomboloncini, and, of course, the famously huge cookies in flavors such as chocolate chip walnut and a seasonal dark chocolate peppermint.

107 Seaport Blvd., Seaport District, Boston, 617-925-7958, levainbakery.com.

Life Alive

The local chain—featuring vegetarian bowls, smoothies, and other café fare in cheery, brightly colored spaces—has expanded again, this time to Somerville’s Union Square. Bring your work and stay awhile; there’s free wifi and outlets aplenty.

20-50 Prospect St., Union Square, Somerville, lifealive.com.

Muku Ramen

Tonkotsu ramen stars at this recently reopened Central Square noodle shop. It’s finally back after a long hiatus, with irregular hours and a limited menu to start. Cash only (for now). Check the website for updated hours each week.

411 Massachusetts Ave., Central Square, Cambridge, 617-865-7888, mukuramen.com.

Posto

After over a decade in Somerville’s Davis Square, Neapolitan-inspired pizza favorite Posto has relocated nearby to shiny new digs in Assembly Row. Look for pizzas like the Spicy Meat Lovers (with various meats and chilis) or a white pizza with peach, crispy prosciutto, and hot honey, plus pasta, salads, and more.

400 Assembly Row, Assembly Row, Somerville, 617-663-8487, postoboston.com.

Prima

Popular Charlestown Italian steakhouse has added a fancy new dining room, the Park Room, in an adjacent unused space; here’s a peek inside. Bookable for large group dining and private events, it has its own bar and street entrance and features the regular Prima menu alongside a seasonal special menu.

10 City Sq., Charlestown, Boston, 617-804-7400, primaboston.com.

Snowport

Not a restaurant, but there’s lots to eat: Snowport is back for the season, and nothing warms you up after browsing an open-air winter market quite like melty cheese. At the Seaport’s annual winter wonderland, shoppers can indulge in Swiss-style raclette, pasta made in giant cheese wheels, lobster mac and cheese, and grilled cheese, plus lots of other soul-warming drinks and food.

100 Seaport Blvd., Seaport District, Boston, bostonseaport.xyz/snowport.

Top Mix Bar & Kitchen

With locations in Roxbury and Jamaica Plain—and now, Cambridge!—Top Mix features Caribbean- and Dominican-inspired cuisine. On the menu at the newest location, you’ll find pastelito flights, sweet plantain ravioli, mofongo, a pernil chimi sandwich, caipirinha flights, and more.

50 Cambridgepark Dr., Cambridge, 617-945-0584; other locations; topmixbar.com.

Van Leeuwen

The national ice cream chain is on an expansion tear in Massachusetts, with Harvard Square—its third location in the state—now open (and three more forthcoming spots recently announced: Back Bay, Fenway, and Wellesley). At this location: ice cream (including vegan options), cookies and cookie-ice-cream sandwiches, sundaes, milkshakes, and to-go pints. Swing by for a grand opening celebration on December 5—scoops are just $1 from noon to 2 p.m. The company is known for occasionally-wacky flavor collabs (Hidden Valley ranch ice cream, anyone?) but pays equal attention to classics and creative-but-not-weird flavors like brown sugar cookie dough brownie, marionberry cheesecake, and praline butter cake.

1 Brattle Sq., Harvard Square, Cambridge; other locations; vanleeuwenicecream.com.

Looking Ahead

Here are a few spots we’re keeping an eye on, set to open in the next month or so.

Acqua & Bocca in Cambridge, opening around January 2025: A revamp of Central Square’s acclaimed cocktail bar Brick & Mortar, focusing on Italian apericena culture (like aperitivo hour, but with more food); more here.

in Cambridge, opening around January 2025: A revamp of Central Square’s acclaimed cocktail bar Brick & Mortar, focusing on Italian apericena culture (like aperitivo hour, but with more food); more here. Marcelino’s, Levantine Cocktails & Cuisine in the Seaport, opening this month: An offshoot of a popular Providence bar, featuring Middle Eastern small plates and drinks; more here.

in the Seaport, opening this month: An offshoot of a popular Providence bar, featuring Middle Eastern small plates and drinks; more here. McGonagle’s Pub & Restaurant in Dorchester, opening in late 2024: Guinness enthusiasts, this one’s for you—when this spot from the team behind acclaimed Irish pub the Dubliner opens this winter, the beer lines will match Irish standards, not U.S., for the perfect pour; more here.

in Dorchester, opening in late 2024: Guinness enthusiasts, this one’s for you—when this spot from the team behind acclaimed Irish pub the Dubliner opens this winter, the beer lines will match Irish standards, not U.S., for the perfect pour; more here. Russ & Mimi’s in Roslindale, opening imminently: A one-stop market with tasty breakfast sandwiches; gourmet groceries and natural wines for at-home dinner dates; and bouquets of flowers to tie it all together.

in Roslindale, opening imminently: A one-stop market with tasty breakfast sandwiches; gourmet groceries and natural wines for at-home dinner dates; and bouquets of flowers to tie it all together. Saucy Saigon in Malden, opening “soon”: Vietnamese night market-inspired fare in the former Monkey King Tea space.

in Malden, opening “soon”: Vietnamese night market-inspired fare in the former Monkey King Tea space. Việt Citron in Somerville, opening in late fall 2024: the expansion of a popular Burlington spot for casual, modern Vietnamese (get the pork belly!); more here.

A version of this guide first appeared in the print edition of the December 2024/January 2025 issue with the headline, “Hot List.”