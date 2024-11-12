News Bites: “Somebody Feed Phil” Comes to Boston

Plus, pintxos arrive on Beacon Hill, a French-inspired bistro debuts in Salem, and more food news for the week.

It’s time for some fall comfort: Bring home your favorite local pot pie, heat it up, and then join us for this week’s round of restaurant updates. As usual, we’ve got openings, closings, and other news you should know.

You can catch up on past installments of our food news roundups here, and reach out via email with news that should be on our radar.

Jump to: Openings | Closings | In the Works | Booze News | In Other News | Things to Do This Week

Openings

The fourth location of Newport, Rhode Island-based Bar ‘Cino (and the third in Greater Boston, following Brookline and Watertown) opens in Westwood on November 15, serving grilled pizzas, piadine (grilled sandwiches), pasta, and more, like its older siblings. Its parent company, Newport Restaurant Group, is fully employee-owned and places an emphasis on local sourcing. The new location will be open for dinner nightly and weekend brunch. 569 High St., Westwood, 781-217-7277, barcino.com.

Following last month’s expansion of local chain Life Alive to Jamaica Plain, it’s now open in Somerville’s Union Square, too—its second Somerville outpost. The fast-casual group features vegetarian salads, grain bowls, noodle dishes, and more, alongside smoothies and other café fare. This location seats 75 inside, with free wifi and lots of outlets, and there’s a spacious patio. 20-50 Prospect St., Union Square, Somerville, lifealive.com.

With plentiful anchovies, hams, and other small bites, Zurito is open on Beacon Hill. Inspired by Basque pintxo bars, this is the latest from Jamie Bissonnette, Babak Bina, and Andy Cartin, the crew behind Somaek, Temple Records, and Sushi @ Temple Records. Have some snacks and move on, or settle in for a big Txuleton (steak) and some cocktails or one of 400 bottles of wine. 26 Charles St., Beacon Hill, Boston, zuritoboston.com.

Closings

ChezCasa, a popular Salem takeout shop from fine-dining alum Keenan Langlois, has closed after a five-year run, with a brief social media post announcing the permanent closure and thanking fans. The restaurant featured gourmet sandwiches and other artisanal takes on casual food. (Sibling spot Garçon SuperSlice, a Salem pizza joint, lives on; no word yet on whether any ChezCasa favorites will hit the menu there.) 97 Bridge St., Salem.

Quincy Center’s Idle Hour has closed after a little more than six years in business. The comfort-food-laden cocktail bar was the ownership debut from Mathew Freid, an alum of the Beehive, Capo, and JM Curley. A restaurant called Drifters Kitchen and Bar, from a different team, is set to open in its place. 1464 Hancock St., Quincy.

has closed after a little more than six years in business. The comfort-food-laden cocktail bar was the ownership debut from Mathew Freid, an alum of the Beehive, Capo, and JM Curley. A restaurant called Drifters Kitchen and Bar, from a different team, is set to open in its place. 1464 Hancock St., Quincy. Little Q Hot Pot closed at the end of October after around 15 years in East Arlington. The Chinese restaurant was a popular dine-in spot for Mongolian-style hot pot but also did plenty of takeout business with its wide menu of Chinese favorites, from moo shu pork to kung pao shrimp. 196 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington.

In the Works

Marcelino’s Boutique Bar in Providence is getting a Boston offshoot— Marcelino’s, Levantine Cocktails & Cuisine will open in the Seaport District later this fall with Middle Eastern small plates and drinks. For example: a tomato-oregano cocktail with gin, white vermouth, verjus, and salted white balsamic vinegar. (Bar director Refaat Ghostine worked at Lebanon’s award-winning Central Station Boutique Bar.) The space, in the works for several years, is reportedly inspired by Andalusian architecture. 2 Northern Ave., Seaport District, Boston, instagram.com/itsmarcelinosbos.

will open in the Seaport District later this fall with Middle Eastern small plates and drinks. For example: a tomato-oregano cocktail with gin, white vermouth, verjus, and salted white balsamic vinegar. (Bar director Refaat Ghostine worked at Lebanon’s award-winning Central Station Boutique Bar.) The space, in the works for several years, is reportedly inspired by Andalusian architecture. 2 Northern Ave., Seaport District, Boston, instagram.com/itsmarcelinosbos. Restaurateur Michael Aldi—behind Revere’s Dryft, Fine Line, and Vivi’s Tapas Bar, has another Revere project in the works: Mila’s, opening early next year at the Gibson Point apartment building. It’ll serve casual grab-and-go breakfast and lunch, with sit-down dining (including brick-oven pizzas) and lounging over cocktails at night. 1 Gibson Way, Revere, livegibsonpoint.com.

In case you missed it, here’s our sneak peek inside Mimi’s Chūka Diner, opening imminently inside Aeronaut Brewing in Somerville with a mix of Japanese-Chinese food and American diner fare. (Don’t miss the poster of Harrison Ford advertising Japanese beer.) 14 Tyler St. (inside Aeronaut Brewing Company), Somerville, mimischukadiner.com.

Like Momosan—and gambling? Sure, we’ve got a location of Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s ramen-focused restaurant here in Boston, but come spring 2025, Connecticut’s Foxwoods casino will have one too. 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, Connecticut, foxwoods.com.

Booze News

The latest brewery merger: Massachusetts’ Lord Hobo and Maine’s Lone Pine Brewing Co., with the partnership bringing each brand to the other’s taprooms (Lord Hobo’s in the Seaport and Woburn, Lone Pine’s in Portland and Old Orchard Beach) and boosting sales support for both. It’s apparently brewery-merging season as this follows the recent news of the Jack’s Abby parent company Hendler Family Brewing acquiring Night Shift Brewing. lordhobo.com; lonepinebrewery.com.

Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co. will open its third taproom next year, adding Watertown to its roster. (The original taproom and brewery is in Waltham, with an additional location in the Fenway.) The new space—with a full kitchen and large patio—will be at the Arsenal Yards development, where Mighty Squirrel has been popping up with a seasonal beer garden for several years. 102 Arsenal Yards Blvd., Watertown, mightysquirrel.com.

will open its third taproom next year, adding Watertown to its roster. (The original taproom and brewery is in Waltham, with an additional location in the Fenway.) The new space—with a full kitchen and large patio—will be at the Arsenal Yards development, where Mighty Squirrel has been popping up with a seasonal beer garden for several years. 102 Arsenal Yards Blvd., Watertown, mightysquirrel.com. Everett’s Short Path Distillery wants to give the so-called Fermentation District a bit of a jolt earlier in the day, adding a café to its existing facility. There’ll be espresso, baked goods, wifi, and more. Fans can contribute to Short Path’s NuMarket campaign to jumpstart the construction, receiving 120% back in credits to use at the distillery. 71 Kelvin St., Everett, 617-830-7954, shortpathdistillery.com.

Central Massachusetts’ famous Tree House Brewing Co. has been doing a lot of expanding over the past few years, including setting up a retail shop at Boston’s own Prudential Center. That seems to have been the precursor to something larger: The brewing company is reportedly planning a taproom, brewery, distillery, and kitchen inside the Prudential Center, according to information filed with the licensing board. 800 Boylston St., Back Bay, Boston, treehousebrew.com.

In Other News

From our November issue, now on newsstands, here’s a look at Jacob Wirth , Boston’s classic bierhaus that was on the verge of reopening under new ownership earlier this year when it got struck by a fire. Again. 31 Stuart St., Downtown Boston.

, Boston’s classic bierhaus that was on the verge of reopening under new ownership earlier this year when it got struck by a fire. Again. 31 Stuart St., Downtown Boston. WBZ video reporter Matt Shearer—a Best of Boston winner whose hilarious stories shed a light on Greater Boston culture—took one for the team and spent two days trying a slice of cafeteria pizza at every college campus in Boston proper. Ouch.

Things to Do This Week

This Month

Bistro du Midi is celebrating its 15 th anniversary this month, bringing back some favorite cocktails and bar bites from over the years. The bar bites—$15 each, and available during dinner service through November 21—include lobster croissants, venison tartare, bluefin crudo, and more. There’s also a special game and truffle dinner on November 14; tickets here ($250). 272 Boylston St., Back Bay, Boston, 617-279-8000, bistrodumidi.com.

is celebrating its 15 anniversary this month, bringing back some favorite cocktails and bar bites from over the years. The bar bites—$15 each, and available during dinner service through November 21—include lobster croissants, venison tartare, bluefin crudo, and more. There’s also a special game and truffle dinner on November 14; tickets here ($250). 272 Boylston St., Back Bay, Boston, 617-279-8000, bistrodumidi.com. Also celebrating an anniversary this month? North End mainstay Neptune Oyster. For the restaurant’s 20th anniversary, current chef Joaquin Sepulveda has collaborated with original chef David Nevins to bring back a dish of Georges Bank scallops with chestnut bread pudding, fontina crema, and caraway butter. (The dish was featured on a cover here at Boston magazine in the early aughts.) Proceeds from the dish during the month of November will benefit the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Pan-Mass Challenge, says owner Jeff Nace. 63 Salem St., North End, Boston, 617-742-3474, neptuneoyster.com.

This Week

Central Square’s vegetarian diner Veggie Galaxy is offering breakfast sandwiches for $1 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. through November 15 in celebration of its return to pre-pandemic hours, including breakfast. The regular size of each of the four breakfast sandwiches on the menu is available as part of the deal. 450 Massachusetts Ave., Central Square, Cambridge, 617-497-1513, veggiegalaxy.com.

is offering breakfast sandwiches for $1 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. through November 15 in celebration of its return to pre-pandemic hours, including breakfast. The regular size of each of the four breakfast sandwiches on the menu is available as part of the deal. 450 Massachusetts Ave., Central Square, Cambridge, 617-497-1513, veggiegalaxy.com. Restaurant Week is still underway in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, continuing through November 16 with deals on lunch and dinner at participating restaurants. goportsmouthnh.com.

November 13, 2024

Get to know the award-winning dining scene of Mystic, Connecticut without making the trip: Chef David Standridge of Shipwright’s Daughter and baker Adam Young (Sift Bake Shop and more) are coming to the Banks Seafood & Steak to collaborate with the team on a four-course dinner showcasing fall flavors. Tickets here ($125). 406 Stuart St., Back Bay, Boston, 617-399-0015, thebanksboston.com.

November 14, 2024

Sure, food “holidays” are a little silly, and we typically ignore them; there’s seemingly a different one every day. But we’ll make an exception for National Pickle Day because Castle Island Brewing Co. is pulling out all the stops at both locations, and it sounds pretty fun. Sip a pickle sour beer called License to Dill; eat pickle-topped bar pizza from Bardo’s; try picklebacks; take in the pickle-themed decorations. Why not? 10 Old Colony Ave., South Boston, 781-951-2029; 31 Astor Ave., Norwood, 781-951-2029; castleislandbeer.com.

November 15, 2024

Start the day with a Johnny Boy Filipino breakfast sandwich, an espresso con ube panna, and a coffee lesson from an expert at Counter Culture Coffee at this Union Square collab, taking place at the Counter Culture space. Tickets are $20. 374 Somerville Ave., Union Square, Somerville, counterculturecoffee.com; johnnyboyeats.square.site.

Filipino breakfast sandwich, an espresso con ube panna, and a coffee lesson from an expert at at this Union Square collab, taking place at the Counter Culture space. Tickets are $20. 374 Somerville Ave., Union Square, Somerville, counterculturecoffee.com; johnnyboyeats.square.site. Guided by the Koji Club , taste three different styles of sake at the Museum of Fine Arts’ 465 Bar and Restaurant (plus light bites). Your ticket—$75 for members, $90 for nonmembers—lets you explore the museum afterwards; it’s open until 10 p.m. 465 Huntington Ave., Fenway, Boston, 617-267-9300, mfa.org; thekojiclub.com.

, taste three different styles of sake at (plus light bites). Your ticket—$75 for members, $90 for nonmembers—lets you explore the museum afterwards; it’s open until 10 p.m. 465 Huntington Ave., Fenway, Boston, 617-267-9300, mfa.org; thekojiclub.com. Join local writer Crystal King at Geppetto to celebrate her new novel, In the Garden of Monsters, a retelling of the myth of Hades and Persephone with inspiration from artist Salvador Dalí’s 1948 visit to the Sacro Bosco Mannerist statue garden. Chef Will Gilson will be serving a themed menu with dishes such as caviar tarte with quail eggs; truffle-stuffed ballotine of guinea hen; and more. Your ticket ($105) includes a signed copy of the book; an optional beverage pairing is extra. Reserve here. 100 N First St. (Cambridge Crossing), East Cambridge, thelexingtoncx.com/geppetto.

Plan Ahead

These events are further into the future, but you might want make your plans now; visit the links for more details and tickets/reservations.