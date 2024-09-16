News Bites: Tree House Brewing Opens a Boston Shop

Plus, Dani’s Queer Bar opens in Back Bay, a new Somerville scoop shop is serving up creative ice cream flavors, Quincy’s H Mart debuted a food court, and more food news for the week of September 16, 2024.

Tired of dodging Marty the Robot while doing your grocery shopping? Bored of the endless search for the simplest of simple grilled cheeses somewhere in Boston? Don’t worry: There’s plenty of other good food to eat this week. Read on for the latest news bites, from restaurant openings to delicious events. (You can catch up on past installments of our Monday food news roundups here, and reach out via email with news that should be on our radar.)

Jump to: Openings | In the Works | Things to Do This Week

Openings

In the Works

Things to Do This Week

Ongoing

Head out on a road trip: Our new Portuguese food guide will take you from trendy new Boston spots to classics in Fall River, New Bedford, Provincetown, and beyond, and our updated farm-fresh cider doughnut guide will help you accept that summer is ending.

“Back 2 The Video Store” is a nostalgic pop-up bar—the Boston version is hosted by West End Johnnie’s—that brings us back to the days of, well, video stores, with themed cocktails, mocktails, and décor galore. Your ticket ($22) includes one drink, with more food and drink available for purchase. Runs through October 5. 138 Portland St., West End, Boston, instagram.com/backtovideostore.

Tuesday, September 17

East Somerville Main Streets’ popular food crawl is back for its 13th year. Your ticket ($10-$25)—advance purchase required—gets you samples of a global selection of foods from the neighborhood’s extensive collection of restaurants, celebrating the cuisines of Mexico, China, France, and beyond. Rain date: September 18. Broadway, East Somerville, eastsomervillemainstreets.org.

Thursday, September 19

Supporting the Greater Boston Food Bank and taking place at its Yawkey Distribution Center, Taste of the Food Bank is bringing together a pretty epic lineup of over two dozen local chefs, curated by host chef-restaurateurs Jody Adams (La Padrona) and Steve DiFillippo (Davio’s). Live entertainment, an auction, and various brand activations will round out the evening, celebrating the Food Bank and helping it deliver over 90 million meals per year to people in need. General admission is $350; VIP is $500, which includes expedited check-in and access to a special VIP lounge hosted by Adams and DiFillippo. 70 South Bay Ave., South Boston, tasteofthefoodbank.com.

Saturday, September 21

Cunard Tavern is bidding farewell to summer with a yacht rock-themed brunch. Don your most luxurious leisure wear, watch for nautical-inspired food and drink specials, and enjoy a playlist of smooth favorites from the 1970s and 1980s. Reservations recommended. 24 Orleans St., East Boston, 617-567-7609, cunardtavern.com.

The stickiest food fest—Somerville's What the Fluff? Festival—is back for its 19th year, celebrating the invention of Marshmallow Fluff with Fluff jousting, Fluff hairdos, Fluff musical chairs, food and craft vendors, and other messy fun. Union Square, Somerville, flufffestival.com.

Sake lovers, this one's for you. Sake Day East returns for its 4th year, celebrating the beginning of Japan's sake brewing season. General admission is $99, which lets you taste over 70 sakes. There are several guided tasting sessions, too (a $39-$49 add-on). A percentage of event sales will go towards the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake Sake Brewery Support Project. Light apps will be served, with additional food available for purchase. 100 High St., 9th floor, Downtown Boston, sakedayeast.com.

Boston Night Market is crossing the river to throw a food-filled party in Cambridge. Central Square Night Market will include tons of food vendors, a beer garden, and live music and other entertainment. (Vendors at past Night Market events have included Dakzen, Riceburg, Reign Drink Lab, Taiyaki NYC, Shaking Crab, and lots more.) Tickets are free, but you've got to reserve your spot. University Park, Central Square, Cambridge, nightmarketboston.com.

Sunday, September 22