North Conway, New Hampshire: A Weekend Traveler’s Guide

Exhaust your fall bucket list in one fell swoop in this wildly picturesque New England mountain town.

From day trips to weekend getaways, our biweekly Traveler newsletter shows you the best of New England and beyond.

When you think of the quintessential New England leaf-peeping experience, there’s a good chance you’re thinking of North Conway. Tucked into a fold in the White Mountains, the area was named by USA Today readers as one of the Top 10 Best Small Towns in the U.S. for Adventure, and for good reason: The surrounding 800,000 acres of protected White Mountain National Forest features the tallest peak in the Northeast (Mount Washington) and limitless opportunities for four-season outdoor fun. The area is at its most resplendent in autumn, though, when visitors can’t help but be gobsmacked by some of the most vibrant foliage in the United States while checking out the top-notch shops, art galleries, and restaurants.

PLAY

From hiking, kayaking, and camping to skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling, there’s always something to do in the great outdoors. If you’re visiting this month, you’ll want to stop by Echo Lake State Park: Circumnavigated by a gentle one-mile trail, it’s a stunning place to soak up the foliage. Looking for something a bit more daring? Take the trails to Cathedral Ledge, one of the most popular rock-climbing spots in New England. Those who’d rather sit back and relax while taking in the sights, meanwhile, can book a ride on the historical Conway Scenic Railroad. And families will delight in the nearby amusement park Story Land, an homage to classic fairy tales.

SHOP

No trip to North Conway is complete without perusing the shelves at Zeb’s General Store for penny candy and stuff you don’t need but want. The Toy Chest and the Penguin, meanwhile, are just two of the more lighthearted shops offering jigsaw puzzles, Christmas ornaments, and other fun items. Beggar’s Pouch Leather sells locally made leather goods, and for gourmands, North Conway Olive Oil Company offers a dizzying array of oils and vinegars.

EAT

For breakfast or brunch, don’t miss the Stairway Café, an unpretentious spot serving hearty delights such as wild-game sausage, buttermilk pancakes, and eggs Benedict with fresh lobster. Come dinnertime, pull up a seat at Chef’s Bistro, where the eclectic menu features everything from Korean beef lettuce wraps to garlic-and-scallion bisque.

STAY

Ideally situated in the heart of town, the Eastern Slope Inn Resort is quintessential New England, with more than 200 rooms spread among 20 buildings on 40 acres. The property’s “Fall Foliage Itinerary” suggests visits to the Sherman Farm Corn Maize, White Mountain Cider Company, and the wildly popular display of Pumpkin People throughout the Conway and Jackson area.

GETTING THERE

North Conway is an easy two-and-a-half-hour drive from Boston up I-95 and Route 16, and daily bus service from Concord Coach Lines departs from South Station.

First published in the print edition of Boston magazine’s October 2024 issue with the headline, “North Conway, New Hampshire.”