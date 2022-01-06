Five Picture-Perfect Ceremony Arches to Inspire Your Celebration

Set the stage for your own “I dos” with inspiration from five flower-laden ceremony arches.

Karon and Joey’s State Room celebration in Boston featured a short-but-sweet vow swap in the company of this greenery-clad arch—brought to life with monsteras, palmetto fans, white proteas, and ferns by Forevermark Flowers.

Floristika Studio made this simple but impactful arbor for Karen and Kyle’s Tupper Manor nuptials in Beverly, including lilies as a nod to the pair’s golden retriever (who shares her name with the large-petaled plant).

Katrina and Michael sought a “beachy bohemian” vibe for their Newport Beach House soiree, planned by Behind the Design. Florist Sydney Smith Design responded with a textured array of blooms such as roses, mums, pampas grass, and bunny tails.

Evoking the “feeling of a seasonal garden” was top of mind for Kerianne Nelson, of Kerianne Nelson Flora, who dreamed up this asymmetrical arrangement of roses, dogwood branches, delphiniums, and peonies for Caroline and Ryan’s Cape Cod wedding at Chatham Bars Inn.

Topsfield’s Willowdale Estate offered a picture-perfect backdrop for Katie and Louie’s special day, made all the more glamorous by this colorful creation; crafted by Karla Cassidy Designs, it dazzled with peonies, ranunculuses, scabiosas, and more.

