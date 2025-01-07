How AJ Williams Became One of Boston’s Most Coveted Wedding Planners

The New England event designer has been shaping unforgettable moments for 30 years.

AJ Williams was destined to create experiences—her high school yearbook even says so, dubbing her as cruise director Julie McCoy from the 1970s sitcom The Love Boat due to the multitude of parties and peer activities that she often planned. So it comes as no surprise that Williams has become one of New England’s most sought-after event planners. “Events are a part of my character,” Williams, founder and creative director of AJ Events, says.

Since the start, Williams has only continued to receive accolades that help her stand out in the industry. Not only was she named one of the 500 most influential event professionals by BizBash, but she was also one of the few planners to successfully execute multiple hybrid fundraisers with a live auction during the pandemic in 2020. To date, AJ Events has raised more than $83 million for nonprofits and has been behind notable events like the U.S. Open and the United States Golf Association 2022 events, New Profit, Boston Winter Ball, the Greater Boston Food Bank, King Legacy Night, BeanTown Jazz Festival, and more. She’s even planned charitable events for A-listers such as John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Anthony Anderson, the Eagles, and Vanessa Williams. But even then, weddings still hold a special place in Williams’s heart. “I like the culture of spending time with the couples and their families, getting to know their stories and bonding with people on an individual level,” she explains, noting that she met two of her best friends this way as clients.

Hosting five to 12 weddings annually between Boston, Nantucket, New York, Florida, and beyond, Williams says that she always focuses on planning for experiences. More recently, this means gifting suites instead of gift bags; roaming bands to serenade guests; and culinary-focused dinners and dance parties. She draws inspiration from award shows, concerts, industry events, and interior design. Behind the curtain, she makes sure to plan for any mishaps that could happen during the event—ensuring that her team knows how to handle it seamlessly should anything happen, so it goes unnoticed. Williams adds, “When you plan that way, you’re being overly meticulous, but you’re avoiding stress, and you’re able to act very quickly.” It’s this process that has led to hundreds of happy couples and parents filled with sincere thank-yous at the end of the night.

Williams says, “Somebody asked me the other day, ‘Do you ever cry at your weddings?’ and I say ‘Yes, all the time’—whether I’m listening to a heartfelt speech or mom or dad are thanking me for planning an epic wedding and for making this the best day of their lives.”

As for what’s next, the event connoisseur is looking forward to 2025 when you’ll find Williams and her team planning many charitable events, as well as luxury weddings with more custom experiences.

First published in the print issue of Boston Weddings 2025 with the headline, “The Event Maestro.”

