Five Popular Social Sport Clubs in the Boston Area

From pickleball to squash, sports at the area’s buzziest social clubs are attracting a whole new breed of Bostonians—and they want to sweat.

For Training

The ‘Quin House

“Where substance meets style” is the mantra of this recently opened social club, and judging from the top-of-the-line fitness facilities, that goes for the athletic programs as well. Managed by Bryan Doo, once a strength and conditioning coach for the Celtics, the gym features cutting-edge cardio and weight-training equipment along with trainers for one-on-one instruction. The ‘Quin’s studio space, meanwhile, offers a variety of Pilates, yoga, and barre classes. The best part? A post-workout martini in one of the club’s six bars and lounges.

217 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, thequinhouse.com.

For Squash

Harvard Club of Boston

Leave it to Harvard to boast one of the best squash programs in the state. With four international squash courts and a hardball doubles court, the club staff—including former Olympic coach Sharon Bradey, who provides 30- and 45-minute training sessions for competitors of all abilities—will play matchmaker to find you the right partner or league. No gear? No problem. Choose from a curated selection of rackets, shoes, and athletic clothing in the club’s pro shop.

374 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, 617-536-1260, harvardclub.com.

For Swimming

The University Club of Boston

With the only private, 25-yard saline pool in town, every day is a pool day at the UClub. Currently in the midst of a substantial facelift that will include the addition of new locker rooms and family changing areas, the aquatics center offers ample opportunities to goggle up for laps, lessons for kids and adults, and even triathlon training—especially handy after you’ve enjoyed one too many helpings of the club’s specialty desserts.

426 Stuart St., Boston, 617-266-5600, uclub.org.

For Tennis

Brae Burn Country Club

Brae Burn’s pride and joy may be its 18-hole, Donald Ross–designed fairway, but if you ask us, the 125-year-old club’s comprehensive rackets program is just as impressive. VIPs and their guests can practice their best Williams or Djokovic impressions on the club’s six Har-Tru courts and three platform courts, while members-only benefits include tennis and paddle clinics, multiple leagues, inter-club programs, and private lessons. Score: Love all.

326 Fuller St., Newton, 617-244-0680, braeburngolf.com.

For Pickleball

Wellesley Country Club

It’s official: Pickleball mania has hit local courts big-time. Luckily, Wellesley Country Club, which plans to debut a new racket facility in September, is prepped and ready. Focusing on private lessons and other sports in the summer, the club delivers a triple-season punch of structured tournaments and round robins during the fall, winter, and spring. If you win one, don’t be surprised if your prize is a jar of pickles. Those WCC folks sure do have a sense of humor.

300 Wellesley Ave., Wellesley, 781-235-7333, wellesleycc.com.