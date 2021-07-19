On the Market: A Renovated East Providence Home with a Gorgeous Backyard

This updated Colonial may lure you to the Ocean State once you get a glimpse of its manicured grounds.

21 Morra Way, East Providence

Price: $1,395,000

Size: 5,345 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5

For those still looking for greener pastures outside the city, you may not want to count out Rhode Island as your next home. This home embodies what’s great about the Ocean State. Located on a cul-de-sac in the northern section of East Providence, you get suburban quiet along with being in a city that’s a foodie’s paradise. And this 1767 mansion—which comes with a beautifully landscaped backyard and 5,300 square feet of living space—is much roomier than most places you’ll find for the same price in Boston.

This four-bedroom home may be on the National Register of Historic Homes, but it’s not stuck in the past. It was revamped at the turn of the century to incorporate twenty-first century living into its Colonial charm. You’ll get 1700s stateliness through the 12 fireplaces throughout the house, as well as the crown molding and wide plank floorboards. But central air conditioning, a surround sound system, a sprinkler system, and a three-car garage makes it so you’ll be living a little bit better than people were when this home was first built.

This home also offers a variety of living spaces that every modern family needs. On the first floor you’ll find a light-filled office, a living room, a den, and a mudroom with a washer and dryer. There’s also the formal dining room with two fireplaces. A luxury kitchen serves as the heart of the home with an island, double open wall, and an adjoining breakfast room with built-ins and a granite hutch. Upstairs you’ll find four bedrooms, including a primary suite with a custom-built walk-in closet and a spa bathroom with double sinks, a soakng tub, and a luxury shower.

There’s also a sunroom on the first floor which leads out to the backyard of your dreams. Take a stroll through the landscaped grounds to find gardens, ponds, sculptures, and waterfalls. An outdoor kitchen in the patio serves as a space to cook up meals while still enjoying the yard. Now try finding something like this in any other New England city.

For more information, contact Patricia Bain, RE/MAX River’s Edge, remax.com.

