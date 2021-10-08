On the Market: A Contemporary Two-Story Condo in a Former Church

The cathedral ceilings, arched windows, and floating stairs in this duplex unit will have you saying "hallelujah."

201 W Brookline St. Unit 202-A, South End

Price: $3,495,000

Size: 2,458 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

Envy may be one of the seven deadly sins, but everything about this former church-turned-duplex condo is made to inspire serious housing jealousy in anyone who lays eyes on it. The building served as a worship site for the Concord Baptist Church up until 2018, when it was converted into a nine-unit luxury residential building with an on-site underground parking garage and 24-hour security. Classical details are still present throughout, right from the moment you enter through the arched entryways in the front of the building.

Step inside the condos here and you’ll be even more stunned at how well the original design of this building plays into residential units. The duplex currently for sale has the same high, arched windows and cathedral ceilings of the original church. These soaring features allow for a two-story living room that sweeps the width of the entire home. The pièce de résistance is the floating curved staircase, which leads to a lofted second floor. Up here, you’ll find spacious bedrooms with a mix of modern and classical design elements, from glass walls to pointed windows. The bathrooms are equipped with top-of-the-line fixtures, including the primary suite bathroom, which has a soaking tub for long baths.

Back on the main level of this unit is the kitchen and dining area, which boast a carefully curated selection of high-end appliances and fixtures. The sleek white cabinets and marbled countertops of the kitchen and accompanying breakfast bar complement the living room’s gas fireplace, which is carved into a stone column against the wall. Additional luxury amenities like central air conditioning, forced air heating, and two private spaces in the on-site garage add more contemporary touches to this second-floor unit.

For more information, contact Brian Perry, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, gibsonsothebyrealty.com.

