On the Market: A Modern Farmhouse Retreat in Vermont

Stow away for the winter in this chic, contemporary post and beam home.

195 Maple Run Lane, Stowe, VT

Price: $770,000

Size: 1,664 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Want a place to escape to once the New England snow starts to fall? Try stowing away for the winter in this Stowe farmhouse. While some homes of this style veer into kitschy territory, this post and beam home is more modern chic than old country style. With white walls, light wood, and plenty of windows, this state-of-the-art farmhouse offers escape that combines both function and style.

Located only three miles from Mountain Road, this house places you near some of Vermont’s best mountains, making it the perfect spot to be if you want to ski to your heart’s content. The 1.3 acre property itself is also surrounded by hundreds of acres of land perfect for cross country skiing, mountain biking, and hiking, for those who love being outside.

Inside the 1900 build you’ll find a freshly updated space with contemporary country charm and plenty of nooks for hiding out. The newly renovated kitchen comes with a white tile backsplash, marble countertops, and new appliances, while a nearby efficient wood stove warms up the nearby dining and sitting area. The adjacent main living area with wide board floors invites you to come in and relax as does a sunroom which looks out onto the large yard. It’s easy to picture yourself curled up here with a good book watching the snow fall outside.

If you want another space to unwind, consider heading out back, where a hot tub provides a place to relax after a day in the snow. In warmer weather, a back deck complements the spacious yard as a great place to entertain. As spring emerges, you can enjoy the perennial gardens and woods that blossom here in the warmer weather, while the soft burbling of a nearby brook adds to the atmosphere. Outdoor lovers will truly scramble to spend as much time as they can here all year long.

