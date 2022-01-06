On the Market: An Ivy-Covered Brick Manor in Brookline

Want the feel of a countryside English cottage without actually having to leave New England? This home should do the trick.

178 Ivy St., Brookline

Price: $3,245,000

Size: 2,556 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

As we face down another long, gray winter inside, it’s easy to fantasize about being…well, just about anywhere else. But if your daydream du jour is about riding out the snowy season in a brick manor befitting the English countryside, you might find a taste of that right here in Brookline. This Colonial-style carriage house in the Cottage Farm neighborhood puts the England in “New England,” bringing to mind a quaint British village with its rolling landscaped grounds, stately exterior covered in crawling ivy, and stylishly designed rooms inside.

Guests to this home will be greeted by a white-washed foyer with a spiral staircase. It opens up to a sprawling living space with floor-to-ceiling windows that welcome in the daylight and a fireplace perfect for curling up beside when it’s cold outside. This level also offers a tiled dining room with a dashing chandelier and built-ins for displaying knick knacks, plus an adjacent kitchen, replete with light, space, and a little bit of charm served via a blue and white tile backsplash behind the stovetop. Upstairs, there’s three bedrooms, each with their own unique sloped beamed ceilings that truly seem like something off the set of a period drama.

But most spectacular of all is the half-acre of land that comes with this home. Tucked away at the end of a short, private street and surrounded by conservation land, this home offers the ultimate privacy so you can wander around the grounds like a Jane Austen character in peace (though it’s close enough to the conveniences of Brookline, Cambridge, and Boston that you won’t be totally without your modern pleasures). Whether it’s rain, snow, or sunshine, the new owners of this home will surely relish in these landscaped grounds, making this home the dreamy English countryside garden getaway of your dreams (passport and UK citizenship not required).

For more information, contact Rachel Goldman, MGS Group Real Estate LTD, mgsgrouprealestate.com.

