Real Estate Showdown: A Sudbury Colonial vs. a Contemporary Townhouse in Southie

It’s amazing what a few miles will do to the market. This month, we compare a Georgian-style home west of the city to a single-family off Dorchester Street.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Frank Byrne/Real Digital Network (Sudbury); Jack Lourenco at Drone Home Media (South Boston)

47 Ironworks Road, Sudbury Sale Price: $1,850,000 14 Emerson Street, South Boston

$1,799,000

10

5,280 square feet

4

4 full, 2 half Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $1,949,000

19

2,810 square feet

3

2 full, 1 half

When it comes to in-home amenities, few features rival the indulgence of a well-appointed bathroom. Just ask the new owners of this sprawling Sudbury property, where recent renovations will no doubt make easy work of keeping any self-care resolutions. The updated bath offers a Carrara marble countertop, a glass-encased shower, and a Whirlpool tub. It’s the perfect spot to unwind after a day spent working in the home office, perhaps with a bottle of Pinot from the wine cellar.

Back in Boston, this Southie pad offers similar opulence in its primary bath, which boasts heated floors and a soothing rainfall shower head. A stunning roof deck, plus a private balcony off the primary bedroom, only elevate the home, which sold for nearly $100,000 under asking price. Its larger MetroWest counterpart, meanwhile, went for more than $50,000 over—proving house hunters are still willing to pay big money for a little pampering (and space) in the ’burbs.