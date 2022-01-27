On the Market: A Shingle-Style Home in Manchester-by-the-Sea

Embrace true New England coastal living in this stately yet eco-friendly beachside abode on the North Shore.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

38 Sea St., Manchester-by-the-Sea

Price: $2,200,000

Size: 4,898 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

“Life is better at the beach,” or so say those kitschy wooden signs you find in the decor aisle of big box stores. Maybe you brush it off as a glib mantra, but maybe you find yourself secretly agreeing and itching to throw it in your cart as you pass by on your way to pick up more toilet paper (hey, we’re not going to judge). If you lean toward the latter, you’ll be delighted by this coastal find in Manchester.

This home was built back in 1890 toward the end of the Gilded Age. That explains some of the home’s features, like the butler’s pantry that was where house staff usually kept the family heirlooms. But just as this room’s usage changed as people ditched the hired help (today it makes a great spot to stash snacks), this home’s owners kept it updated throughout the ages. Fear not about the drafts and high heating/electric bills that sometimes come with old homes: This house has solar panels and two new energy-efficient gas furnaces to get you through the winter. And the bonus? There’s an electric car charging port if you want to get extra green.

But the owners of this shingle-style house also maintained some of the more desirable features often found in old houses. There’s a fireplace in the living room and original built-ins lining the large dining room. The new owners here will also delight in this home’s more modern elements, such as a mudroom with storage bays and a laundry area, as well as the walk-in closet and designer bathroom off the primary suite. There’s also an attached apartment with three bedrooms, however you want to make use of it. But maybe best of all for those ocean lovers who live here is that this updated home is also within walking distance of the beach. And the name of the street it’s on? Sea Street. It doesn’t get beachier than that.

For more information, contact Sheri Trocchi, J. Barrett & Company, jbarrettrealty.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.