On the Market: A Waterfront Rhode Island Mansion with a Private Helistop

You can access this manor by land, sea, or air, thanks to its private helistop.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

333 Poppasquash Rd., Bristol, RI

Price: $7,450,000

Size: 13,516 square feet

Bedrooms: 11

Bathrooms: 9 full, 3 partial

Nothing worse than summer Friday traffic cutting into your weekend getaway, right? The solution could just be this Rhode Island manor. Located on one of the largest waterfront properties in the littlest state, this English revival mansion is a water lover’s dream, with plenty of oceanfront access. No more will you have to worry about sitting on the highway for hours thanks to the waterfront access, which means you can sail right up to the dock of this home. Or, if you want something faster, hop into a helicopter and travel by air. A private helistop allows you to get here super fast, so you don’t have to miss out on a single second of enjoying this property.

Designed by famed Rhode Island architect Wallis Howe around 1939, this home has been meticulously maintained through the years to meet modern needs. Among its many, many rooms (including 11 bedrooms, eight of which have en-suite bathrooms), you’ll find a kitchen equipped with professional-level appliances, spacious living and dining rooms, and a number of entertaining spaces and amenities rooms. The lucky new owners of this property will enjoy a home spa, gym, flower cutting room, and their own wine cellar.

This mansion has even more offerings out on its grounds. Across more than 12 acres of land, you’ll get a tennis court, a four-stall horse barn, an oversized pool with a deck, and perhaps most importantly, over 600 feet of private shoreline. The crushed shell beach allows easy access to Narragansett Bay and its nearby yachting channels. The waterfront views can be spotted from inside as well, so you can enjoy the sights of nearby Newport, downtown Bristol, and more from the comfort of your own summer home.

For more information, contact Gregory Arakelian, Compass, compass.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.