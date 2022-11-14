Take a Look at the Most Expensive Property for Sale in Weston

This Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired abode will break records in Weston if its goes for its $38 million asking price.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Price: $38,000,000

Size: 17,067 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 6 full, 2 partial

This listing in Weston is so exclusive, we can’t even give out the address. Why the air of mystery? Because the six-bedroom, 17,000-square-foot home is on track to be the most expensive listing ever sold in the town of Weston if it goes for the $38 million the sellers are requesting.

What do you get in exchange for such a hefty price tag? For starters, the home sits on 12.6 acres of land, complete with rolling hills and meadows. Located next door to the Weston town reservoir, the land offers your own private and relaxing escape and even comes with some bonus features for art fans. Sprinkled throughout the property are a few sculptures by American artists Joel Shapiro and Beverly Pepper, lending the air of a modern art gallery to this masterfully designed listing.

The home itself is designed to embrace its serene setting, whether you’re inside or outside. Take the backyard stone patio: It’s lined with a fire pit, hot tub, infinity pool, and waterfall for the ultimate outdoor party space. Inside, the Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired space connects to the nature surrounding it, whether it’s through the glass-walled hallways offering views of the greenery outside or the covered porch with retractable screens. Folding glass doors further connect the lower-level living spaces—including a spa/sauna, massage room, game room, fitness center, glass-enclosed wine room, and reclaimed-wood lounge— to the outside.

The new owners here will also enjoy a private office, a formal home entertainment space with a cocktail bar and granite fireplace, and a primary bedroom suite with its own sitting room, marble bathroom, and balcony featuring views of the surrounding grounds. One look at these amenities and you’ll see just why this home could be a record-breaking sale for the town of Weston.

For more information, visit sothebysrealty.com or contact Amy Mizner and William Montero, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.