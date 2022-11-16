News

Wow at Your Next Dinner Party With These Nine Unique Plates

For your next dinner party or holiday gathering, your guests will enjoy these dishes as much as the fare served upon them.

Courtesy photo

1 Montegranaro “Splatterware” terra cotta dinner plate, $50, Il Buco.

2 Juliska “Bohemian Vine” ceramic party plate, $165 for set of four, Veronica Beard.

3 Emma Bridgewater “Blue Star” earthenware plate, $34, Weston Table.

4 Pillivuyt “Trivia” porcelain dinner plate, $58, Didriks.

5 Astier de Villatte “Tricolore Cube” terra cotta plate, $125, John Derian.

6 “Hasami” porcelain-and-stone dinner plate, $60, Lekker Home.

7 “Wexford” porcelain-and-24k-gold dinner plate, $75, Ralph Lauren.

8 Hope and Mary “Woodland Animal Stripe” porcelain dinner plate, $112, Weston Table.

9 “Herbarium” porcelain dessert plate, $240 for set of two, Gucci.

