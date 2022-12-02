On the Market: A Seaside Escape on the Shores of Mashpee

199 Daniels Island Rd., Mashpee

Price: $7,900,000

Size: 4,210 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial

This home is not technically on an island (don’t let the street name deceive you), but it might as well be given its location, views, and feeling of utter seclusion from the rest of the world. This sprawling single-family is right off Popponsesset Island and sits on the tip of the land overlooking Popponesset Bay with views of The Spit (the peninsula and wildlife sanctuary separating the bay from the sea) and the Nantucket Sound beyond that. But more than just offering pretty panoramas, this home also provides easy access to the ocean right at your fingertips: A heavy timber dock sets at the edge of the property, allowing you to set sail out onto the waves whenever you please.

On the grounds of the home, you’ll also have water access, albeit through the home’s in-ground pool. An outdoor shower by the dock allows you to rinse off before heading inside to unwind after a long day splashing around in the water or fishing off the boat. Here, a spacious open floor plan greets you. You can make a meal in the kitchen at the island and enjoy it while watching the evening sky change from the deck wrapping around the ground floor. For days with less pleasant weather, a sea-side dining room affords the same view.

The first floor also holds a living room with built-ins and a fireplace for enjoying during the Cape’s off-season. Meanwhile, a family room/game room allows for space for the whole brood to come visit, while on the flip side, a private first-floor study creates the perfect spot for the remote worker. On the home’s upper levels, you’ll find four bedrooms, including the primary suite with its balcony overlooking the sea, and a sitting room. And with a lot nearly a half acre in size, you’ll have access to your own wide expanse of land and sea when living here.

For more information, contact Jack Cotton, Sotheby’s International Realty, sothebysrealty.com.