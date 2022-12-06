On the Market: A Luxury Penthouse Overlooking Narragansett Bay

This Rhode Island condo near Newport offers more space than some single-family houses, on top of its gorgeous views.

1 Tower Dr. #2200, Portsmouth, RI

Price: $6,500,000

Size: 8,235 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial

Luxury penthouses: They’re not just for people living in cities. In fact, buyers might find that they prefer this opulent unit at the top of Carnegie Tower in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. Located in Newport County, just down the road from local beaches and a brewery, this building is in a gated community that offers golfing, yachting, and equestrian activities, a far cry from what you might find in downtown Boston. Rounding off the building amenities are a gym, public-use conference rooms, and a resort-style pool.

When you purchase this particular unit, you’ll also inherit two reserved and covered parking spaces, plus a two-story private poolside cabana. And that’s just the beginning: Accessible via private, direct elevator, the penthouse spans the expanse of the 22nd floor of the building, offering more than 8,000 square feet of living space and incredible 360-degree views of Narragansett Bay. The next owners of the place will be able to take in these vistas from a number of perches within the home: There are multiple private balconies and a private rooftop terrace offering 1,500 square feet of space, as well as a full wet bar, outdoor kitchen, and bathroom.

Back inside you’ll find plenty of extravagance spread throughout the rooms. The kitchen boasts a Wolf range, an espresso machine, custom white oak and maple cabinetry, and Cambria waterfall counters. The lucky occupants of the primary bedroom suite will delight in ocean views and a bathroom with high-end finishes, including limestone floors. Meanwhile, a home wine room/den invites you to relax with a bottle from one of the two temperature-controlled wine coolers, which hold 177 bottles between the two. Sip on a glass or two while enjoying the sunset over the water in what is surely one of the best views Rhode Island has to offer.

