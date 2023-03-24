On the Market: A Horse Lover’s Paradise in Concord

We all knew one in elementary school: a horse girl. It was the girl in your class who loved reading horse books and maybe even took riding lessons. Many grew out of this, but some actually kept up with their equestrian pastime as they grew up. Unfortunately, in a metro area like Boston’s, there’s not necessarily the rolling green space you need to keep a crew of horses, making this hobby a little difficult to maintain. But head about 20 minutes outside the city to good, old, historic Concord and it’s a different story.

Now on the market in this community is Shadyside Stables, a rural-esque enclave in the middle of suburbia. Built in 1995, this property spreads over 23 acres and is surrounded by conservation land, leaving plenty of room for your steadfast steeds and frankly, for yourself. The main house is a brick Colonial, heavy on the charm and the amenities. In here, you’ll find six bedrooms, each with a roomy closet, and some with their own balconies attached (and one of the bedrooms even has a wet bar). The primary suite comes with a walk-in closet for extra storage, a fireplace, plus a bathroom with a double vanity. Downstairs, there’s a family room, living room, dining room, and kitchen, all adorned with interesting architectural features like vaulted ceilings, wainscoting, and hardwood floors. The kitchen is especially fancy with an island and not one, but two dishwashers among its many stainless steel appliances.

All this is well and good, but it’s really what sits elsewhere on the grounds that’ll appeal to equestrians. The home comes with a 15-stall insulated barn. If that’s not enough, the land also comes with plenty of room for riding: There’s a spacious irrigated indoor riding ring with a viewing room and a similarly irrigated outdoor equivalent, plus 15 grass fields and paddocks. Of course, such a home will be the envy of all your horseback riding friends, so luckily, there’s a two-bedroom guest house where they can stay if they want to spend a few nights taking advantage of this equestrian’s paradise.