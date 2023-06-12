On the Market: A Celtics Co-Owner’s Weston Mansion

Spa? Check. Gym? Yes. Home theater, wine cellar, game room with a bar? Check, check, check. Indoor basketball court? Of course!

29 Webster Rd., Weston

Price: $8,999,000

Size: 15,344 square feet

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 9 (7 full, 2 half)

Despite the Celtics’ season-ending loss to the Miami Heat last month, many of us would kill for a chance to own a piece of Celtics’ history. And lo, such a thing just hit the market for just under $9 million. Stephen Pagliuca, a co-owner of the Boston Celtics, is selling the Weston home he owns with his wife, Judith. Asides from the indoor pool, home theater, and wine cellar, the $8.99 million listing comes with one very important feature: an indoor basketball court, ideal for any Celtics fan or aspiring player.

It’s not necessarily a surprising amenity, considering the history of the property. The Paglicuas custom-built the home around 2003, tearing down the existing structure when they bought the property in 1995, according to a spokesperson from Douglas Elliman. The result is a lavish mansion with personalized amenities—plus over 15,000 square feet of living space. The floor plan includes a two-story entry foyer, a dining room built for guests, and a kitchen with a pantry and breakfast room built off it.

On the second floor, the home offers a spacious primary bedroom suite, in addition to six other bedrooms and seven full bathrooms, one for each sleeping space. On the lower level you’ll find what the listing describes as an “entertainer’s paradise.” It’s here you’ll find nearly every kind of hosting diversion imaginable. Spa? Check. Gym? Of course. Home theater? Wine cellar? Game room with a bar? Check, check, check. And of course, there’s the basketball court with an indoor pool, the latter being a complement to the outdoor pool that graces the four-acre grounds. Talk about a slam dunk.

