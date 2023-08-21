On the Market: An Eco-Friendly Modern Farmhouse in Lexington

65 Allen St., Lexington

Price: $4,199,000

Size: 8,108 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial

Stylistically, farmhouses can be a dream. However, many are often old, which means their details can be a bit outdated, as can their systems. The real dream? A new build farmhouse that offers the best of both worlds.

Enter this Lexington home. Built just this year, this contemporary farmhouse has excellent woodwork, including exposed beams, and is completely powered by solar, thanks to the inclusions of Panasonic solar panels. It also boasts an open-floor plan and tons of oversized windows, making the 8,000 square feet of living space feel even bigger. Included in the layout are multiple home offices, laundry rooms on both the second and first floor, a 1,200 square-foot bonus room above the garage, and a cutting-edge kitchen that includes two refrigerators, an inductive cooktop, and a separate wine fridge. Adding to the feeling of abundance are the two primary suites—one of the first floor and one on the second—and a bonus en-suite bedroom on the first floor.

Outside, new owners will have nearly 1.5 acres of land to themselves, all overlooking the horse farm next door. There’s also a backyard big enough to fit outdoor accommodations like a fancy garden setup or a horse barn of your own. While the setting is bucolic, you’ll never be far from urban energy. This home is a 30-minute drive from Boston, meaning a quick change of scenery is always possible. Part country, part city, this 21st-century farmhouse is the best of both worlds.

For more information, contact Gayle Winters, Compass, compass.com.