Real Estate Showdown: A Newton Single-Family vs. a Pond-side Townhouse in Jamaica Plain

This month, we compare a stately brick-clad Colonial in Newton Centre and a Craftsman-style home near Jamaica Pond.

LISTING AGENTS: RACHEL GOLDMAN, MGS GROUP REAL ESTATE (NEWTON); DANA WARREN, HAWTHORN PROPERTIES (BOSTON)

PHOTOS BY DRONE HOME MEDIA (NEWTON); KERRY HOWELL PHOTOGRAPHY (BOSTON)

750 Commonwealth Ave., Newton Sale Price: ~$2,250,000 67 Burroughs St., Unit D, Boston

$2,395,000

3

3,238 square feet

6

2 full, 1 half Asking Price

Days on Market

Size

Bedrooms

Bathrooms $1,975,000

5

2,643 square feet

3

2 full, 1 half

Baby, it’s cold outside—not that the new homeowners of this red-brick Colonial in Newton Centre will feel the chill. When the temperature drops, they’ll have a wood-burning fireplace to keep them warm in the spacious living area. The home also includes a light-filled family room, formal dining room, and a professionally landscaped backyard.

Back in the city, this Craftsman-style J.P. home is just as welcoming as its Newton counterpart, thanks to an open floor plan, lots of natural light, and a gourmet kitchen. At the heart of the home, a gas-powered double-sided fireplace divides the dining and living areas, bringing warmth to both. With stunning views of Jamaica Pond from two decks, it’s no surprise that this property sold for $275,000 over asking. The Newton Centre home, on the other hand, went for $145,000 below the asking price, indicating that a waterfront city home may be more covetable than a suburban house situated on a main drag.

First published in the print edition of the December 2023/January 2024 issue with the headline, “A Newton Single-Family vs. a Pond-Side Townhouse in Jamaica Plain.”