You’ll Never Guess the Three Most Expensive Zip Codes in Massachusetts

Psych! You probably will. But which one of the "W" towns is the priciest?

It may already be obvious if you’ve recently visited these spots or browsed Zillow, but now there’s even more data to confirm what you’ve already seen: Back Bay’s Prudential Center area, Nantucket, and Weston have the three most expensive zip codes in Massachusetts.

This ranking comes courtesy of RealtyHop, an investment property site that annually calculates each state’s most expensive zip codes by median list prices and orders them accordingly. This year’s figures span Jan. 1 to Oct. 15, 2024 (Q1-Q3).

For the fifth year in a row, the country’s most expensive zip code sits in Atherton, California, with a median home price of $7.75 million—followed by Miami, Florida (​​33109) and New York’s Sagaponack in Southampton Long Island (11962).

But the Commonwealth’s priciest zips aren’t far behind. Falling nationally at No. 13 is Boston’s 02199, the Copley Square home of the Prudential Center, where the median list price is $3.85 million. It’s long been the most expensive part of Massachusetts: a 2022 PropertyShark report using median sale prices (rather than list) found the zip code’s median cost to be $3.245 million.

Further east, Nantucket (02554) is still as popular as ever, with a booming summer population that’s seen a nearly 70 percent increase in the last decade. The median cost of a home on the island comes in at $3,472,500, roughly $28.5 million less than Barstool Sports’ founder David Portnoy’s record-breaking $42 million home, if you’re counting. Since 2014, the total number of year-round workers has also gone up, though only by about 18 percent.

Lastly, Weston (02493), the perennial wealthy Middlesex County town, has a lofty median listing of $2,695,000. With a median income of $250,000-plus, “The Quaint Home Of America’s Billionaires” produced the No. 2 Top Public High School in Greater Boston on our 2024 annual list. In 2019, Weston was the 11th highest zip code in the country by adjusted gross income, according to a Bloomberg report.

Overall, 02199, 02554 and 02493 rank 13, 16 and 27 out of the 153 most expensive zip codes in the United States.

