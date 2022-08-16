News

Classic Sneakers, and Five Other Things Jean Wang Is Loving Right Now

The Boston-based style influencer (and founder of the fashion brand Edited Pieces) shares a few of her end-of-summer must-haves.

By ·

Photo courtesy of Jean Wang

1. The Kicks

Courtesy photo

“I used to be all about heels, but with two little ones to chase around the city, I reach for these sneakers quite often. They’re very cushy and didn’t need to be broken in.”

“ReLeather Court” sneakers, $110, Everlane.

2. The Bag

Courtesy photo

“This French brand makes chic and unique handbags that often come in a full size and a mini.”

“Numéro Huit” suede mini bag, $290, Polène.

3. The Spice

Courtesy photo

“I’m a chili-crunch fanatic, and this one is in regular rotation. It has layers of umami flavor and a nice amount of crunch.”

Chili-crunch oil, $13, Momofuku.

4. The Sweater-Blazer

Courtesy photo

“I style this timeless, year-round piece for both work and weekend wear.”

“Juliette” cotton-blend blazer, $158, J.Crew.

5. The Bling

Courtesy photo

“This bracelet offers the perfect amount of everyday sparkle for under $100, including sizes made for narrow wrists.”

“Naomi” sterling silver bracelet with cubic zirconia, $95, Edited Pieces.

6. The Suds

Courtesy photo

“I’ve been a longtime fan of Follain, a Boston-based clean beauty brand. The lemongrass ‘Everything’ soap is a household staple and gentle for little ones.”

“Everything” refillable soap, $18, Follain.

