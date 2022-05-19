11 Elegant Pieces to Turn Your Home into an Island Paradise

Start mixing some mai tais and transform your living space into a far-flung tropical oasis with retro-patterned fabrics, splashes of ocean blue and palm-frond green, and classic rattan.

By ·

Courtesy photos

1 “Sculpted” rattan mirror, $368, Anthropologie.

2 “Fish School” cotton pillow with wool appliqué, $200, Cheeky Monkey Home.

3 “Neriah” terra cotta and rattan vase, $165, Lulu and Georgia.

4 Lee Jofa “Caluya” cotton textile, price upon request, Kravet.

5 Palecek “Quinn” wood and coconut-shell bead flush-mount light, $948, Neena’s Lighting.

6 “Chennai” hemp-wool rug, price upon request, Niba Designs.

7 Sabre Paris “Bamboo” stainless steel and wood salad servers, $112, Didriks.

8 Naoto Fukasawa for Kettal “Tou” teak-rattan lounge chair, starting at $3,493, Casa Design Group.

9 “Island Palm” wallcovering, $298 per roll, Serena & Lily.

10 “Blithedale” resin side table with aluminum frame, $798, Serena & Lily.

11 “Amelia” rattan coffee table, $2,950, Society Social.

Read More About:

Trending

  1. On the Market: A Secluded Waterfront Estate with a Deep-Water Dock

  2. A New Ranking Confirms: Boston Is One of the Best Places to Live

  3. On the Market: A Marblehead Estate with European Villa Vibes

  4. On the Market: A Sunny South End Home with a Two-Story Glass Wall

  5. On the Market: An Osterville Estate with Its Own Private Beach

  6. Don’t Want to Fully Commit to Buying a Beach House? But One-Eighth of This Chatham Home

  7. The Ayer Mansion, Boston's Tiffany-Designed Home, Is Now Up for Sale