This Couple’s Wine Collection Became a Statement Piece in Their New Home

A pair of oenophiles create wine storage without walls in their Downtown Crossing home.

The Problem

Among the things this family of four had to pack when moving into their new double penthouse in Downtown Crossing? An extensive wine collection. But even though their vintages required a significantly sized storage system, the homeowners didn’t want to add heavy built-ins or interior walls that would close off the open concept of their contemporary home.

The Solution

Just beyond the door to the unit, in the open space between the living room and the kitchen, interior designer Carolyn Thayer dreamed up a floor-to-ceiling glass case for every bottle acquired during the couple’s travels. Combined with a large-scale artwork by abstractionist Willy Heeks, the statement piece built by Sleeping Dog Properties becomes a dramatic visual presentation. It also creates a much-needed foyer that delineates the home’s common areas in a clean and modern way. “Although bright and not confining,” Thayer says, “the wine storage defines the entry from the kitchen, and the kitchen from the family room.”