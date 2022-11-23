On the Market: A Mod Geometric House in Brookline

This turnkey home offers abundant natural light thanks to an oversized glass curtain wall and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the house.

31 Catlin Rd., Brookline

Price: $6,450,000

Size: 6,889 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 6 full, 1 partial

There’s nothing worse than moving into a new home and needing to tackle a thousand projects before you really feel settled. That won’t be a problem for the new owners of this Brookline home. Located in the Fisher Hill neighborhood right across from the Brookline Reservoir, the 2017 build with a chic geometric exterior comes in turnkey condition, so you can dive right in and enjoy all the luxurious features it has to offer.

Greeting you as you enter the modern home is an elegant foyer with a stunning custom-made glass, wood, and metal floating staircase. Elsewhere on the open first floor is a custom kitchen with state-of-the-art Miele appliances (including a generously sized wine fridge) and a living area with a novel stone fireplace. This space is doused in sunlight thanks to the home’s floor-to-ceiling windows.

The kitchen/living area opens up to the backyard, where you can enjoy al fresco dining in warmer weather, courtesy of the various bluestone patios. On the upper levels are five bedrooms, including a primary suite with a walk-in closet. There’s also two decks off the top two stories of this home, including one on the roof which can serve a hosting space with a view.

To whisk you between the home’s stories is a home elevator. This complements the technological conveniences elsewhere in the home: The three-bay garage comes heated and with storage and a car charger, should you want to make the switch to electric. Meanwhile, a central vacuum system will make cleaning a breeze—bur given how pristine this home is, you probably won’t have to do too much of that.

