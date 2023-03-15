On the Market: A Glamorous Home on the Shores of Sandwich

Waterfront views and marble details make this Cape Cod abode a desirable place for the summer.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

75 Great Hill Rd., Sandwich

Price: $1,999,000

Size: 3,606 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

This Cape Cod property’s sense of allure is evident before you even see inside. Surrounding the property are perennials, lush trees and grass, two patios, and just beyond it all, Lawrence Pond. You can stroll through the backyard right into the water, which lies at the edge of the home. It’s a beautiful spot for a nighttime swim—or even just to serve as a backdrop as you watch the sunset from the back porch.

But inside this home is a different type of beauty that rivals the natural landscape outside. This contemporary-style home underwent a $1.3 million renovation that transformed it into a grand and luxurious space fit for the expansive water views it offers. In the kitchen built and installed by Smallbone of England, you’ll find cathedral ceilings and a marble wall framing the eatery’s high-end appliances and finishes. (Think a LaCanche stove, a vent hood with Venetian plaster and black marble, marble flooding shelves, and a massive kitchen island made of labradorite).

For leisure time, there’s the family room and a great room with soaring ceilings, plus a living room with a fireplace and French doors that lead to the backyard. On top of all this, the home comes with a large formal dining room which can fit even the largest of dinner parties. A primary bedroom suite rounds off the first level with an en-suite bathroom with marble flooring. On the second floor are two additional bedrooms, an office, and another full bathroom. Each room is generously sized, further adding to the appeal of this Cape Cod stunner.

For more information, contact Laurie Miller, Sotheby’s International Realty, sothebysrealty.com

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.