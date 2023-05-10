Coming Soon: A Dorchester Building Bringing Public Green Space to the Neighborhood

Dot Block, slated to open in June, will have public retail space, plus a slew of amenities for tenants.

Home should be more than more just a place to rest your head, but a place to find your community. Dot Block makes that easy. A new arrival to Dorchester, the 245-unit apartment building that plans to open in June. It will infuse much needed rental housing into the neighborhood as well as retail and green space that’ll serve the local community.

The residential portion of Dot Block offers a mix of market-rate and affordable housing with studio to three-bedroom floor plans available. But beyond this, residents will also have access to a fitness space, tenant lounge, a “groom room” for furry friends, and bright and airy workspaces for remote employees to have a place to buckle down outside their home office. The building also boasts a residents-only pool deck with outdoor dining facilities.

The units themselves will come with stainless steel kitchen appliances spread out among quartz countertops. Other conveniences include spacious closets and in-unit laundry—which anyone who’s ever rented in Boston knows can be a rarity.

But the biggest amenity to the project is its location—and the surrounding neighborhood, according to Jeremy Ouellette, vice president of portfolio operation for Samuels & Associates, the developer behind the project. “It’s in a vibrant intersection of Dorchester,” Ouellette says. “It’s creating an atmosphere of culturally diverse energy: Dot Block is really embracing connectivity within the [area] in that it’s pulling multiple neighborhoods together.”

The contemporary building is located in Glover’s Corner, on the corner of Dorchester Avenue and Pleasant Street, but it’s also close to Savin Hill, Meeting House Hill, Jones Hill, and Field’s Corner. More than just a building, it aims to unite the adjacent neighborhoods by introducing more than an acre of green park space to the local communities—public areas where both residents and visitors can sit, walk, and take in the landscaping. Dot Block is also close to the Savin Hill stop on the Red Line, the comings and goings of which residents can track through real-time boards in the building lobby.

“The walkability of it is great,” Ouellette adds. “Savin Hill is a half mile down the street. The established local neighborhood restaurants [create] a drive to live there. You’re close to 93 as well, so it’s very convenient.”

Dot Block will also have 7,000 square feet of retail space, including a ground-floor restaurant, though what businesses will inhabit this real estate are to be determined, Ouellette says.

For more information, visit dotblockdorchester.com.

