Coming Soon: A Refined South End Building with Its Own Art Collection

The Smith No. 99’s curated collection of 90 artworks rivals a small museum and serves as a nod to the neighborhood’s creative roots.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

The South End has traditionally been a haven for Boston artists, whether it be Wally’s Café jazz musicians or the many creators who peddle their wares at the SoWa markets. And now, a new building opening this fall between Harrison and Albany is playing on these artistic roots. Pre-leasing has begun for The Smith No. 99, a 12-story, 304-unit building of studios, one-bedrooms, two-bedrooms, and three-bedrooms that’ll be priced from $2,975 to $7,100 a month. (There are 18 affordable units among the 304 in the building.)

Like many other new residential buildings opening in Boston, The Smith No. 99 offers a smorgasbord of amenities: A gym, a pet spa, even a two-story roof deck with a swimming pool. But one particular offering stands out: The building’s art collection. Curated by local art consultancy Alchemy Station, the mixed-use apartment complex’s collection will showcase over 100 artworks—including almost 20 custom commissions—throughout the property as a nod to the South End’s art scene.

“The best way to tell the story of The Smith No. 99 was to harness artists as the storyteller,” said Mat Scheller, senior project manager at Leggat McCall Properties, the developer behind the project. “In the most literal sense, a ‘smith’ is someone who is a master of their craft—someone skilled with the ability to turn raw materials into things of beauty. We looked to artists who creatively crafted mind-bending works out of beautiful and tactile materials.”

The in-house collection will include a mix of mediums—from sculptures to mural paintings to interactive works such as a giant pair of stainless-steel eyeglasses. Noted pieces include a three-panel mixed media wall sculpture by Cicely Carew, the Institute of Contemporary Art’s 2023 James and Audrey Foster Prize winner, and a mural by Maine artist Rachel Gloria Adams that celebrates the creative history of the South End.

“The South End has always been brimming with creativity.” Scheller added. “It has been a hub for musicians and artists alike for decades. It was a natural fit to amplify the artists who have lived and worked here.”

While the art alone may seem enough to sway tenants, the CBT Architects-designed building also has a slew of other high-end offerings for residents. For social butterflies, there are places to mingle, including a vinyl records room, co-working space, a two-story roof deck, a community kitchen, and a sunroom. For more privacy, there are conference rooms and private work areas. There’s also a rooftop pool lounge with fire pits and grills. Even four-legged friends are cared for with a pet spa, washing station, and indoor play area.

As a bonus, Smith No. 99 is on track to earn LEED Gold certification and a 2-star Fitwel rating, a system designed to help measure the health and wellness of the building. This means you’ll find green materials and energy efficient design throughout the residences.

The units themselves are open concept spaces with stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets and ample cabinet space for storage, glass showers, and floor-to-ceiling windows to let in natural light. Some units also come with private balconies. Scheller said so far pre-leasing has brought in a mix of graduate and medical students, young professionals, and older couples looking to downsize, all of whom appreciate the building’s proximity to the shops and restaurants of the South End, as well as its closeness to Boston Medical Center.

The Smith No. 99 is the second phase of a complex which will unite the block. The first phase, The Smith No. 89, opened in 2020. The two buildings bring 604 new units and over 600,000 square-feet of residential and amenity space to the neighborhood.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including home accent décor, lighting experts, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.