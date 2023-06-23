On the Market: A Brand New Townhouse by Coolidge Corner

This freshly built condo is the first one for sale in this new Brookline development.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

41 Stearns Rd., Brookline

Price: $4,350,000

Size: 3,034 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

There’s a reason home prices in Brookline have doubled over the last decade: People want the communal feel this Boston suburb offers, with its convenient Green Line access to downtown. And with the charm of Coolidge Corner‘s dining, boutiques, and eponymous theater nearby as well? Chef’s kiss. So when there’s a new build like this one, buyers are likely to run (not walk) to an open house to put in their best offer.

This brand-new townhouse is one of four in the Stearns Residences, a luxury development from ADCO Realty that was designed by Kripper Studio, a Boston-based firm which used its skills to craft these sleek and modern interiors. This particular three-story home is spacious and accommodating. The first floor boasts an open layout with floor-to-ceiling windows, making the place feel even more expansive. Also on this level, you’ll find a customized kitchen with Wolf and Subzero appliances and a breakfast bar with an adjacent living/dining area. There’s a large backyard patio that’s accessible from this area through sliding glass doors, lending itself to al fresco dinners and outdoor entertaining.

On the second level are three of the home’s four bedrooms, plus two of its three-and-a-half bathrooms. On the third floor is the fourth bedroom, a primary suite which is accompanied by a private dressing room and terrace for the occupants to enjoy, plus a luxurious marble bathroom. But don’t worry: The rest of the house is equally well-equipped in fine finishes. The home is preprogrammed with automatic features, including wiring for surround sound.

For more information, contact Maggie Gold Seelig, MGS Group Real Estate, mgsgrouprealestategroup.com

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.