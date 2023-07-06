On the Market: A New Build in Wellfleet with a Killer Roof Deck

What's better than the views from this perch? The fact that this home was custom-built using Cape Cod-based artisans.

130 Howard Ct., Wellfleet

Price: $2,640,000

Size: 3,880 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 partial

The Cape is known for its beaches, occasional sharp-toothed visitors, and general summertime appeal—plus a shortage of housing. So when there’s new construction like this, it’s worth celebrating, especially when you consider that Luke Nowack, the master carpenter and builder behind it, used mostly Cape Cod-based artisans when pulling together this home.

Nowack himself has always been a fan of the Cape: He grew up vacationing in the area and worked as a lifeguard on the beaches before deciding to move here permanently in 2001. Now settled in Eastham, Nowack previously worked in Connecticut, crafting homes for high-profile residents there, but often had to travel an hour or so to find vendors. He wanted to avoid that this time, when building on the 1.38 acre lot, so everyone involved in the project was based on the Cape. “I believe in working locally,” he said. “I believe it’s a lot more economical. It supports the local economy, and people, and that’s what I wanted to do.”

Nowack also did much of the design and carpentry work on the project himself, even losing a tooth at one point in the process. (He hit his head so hard a tooth snapped.) But his tireless effort paid off: The result is a classic Cape-style home with Nantucket dormers and fine wood finishes that Nowack picked out himself, including maple cabinets and sassafras windowsills. “What I’d like to see is [an owner] who appreciates some of the woods I used,” Nowack said.

The custom-built home offers other high-end details, including a hand-crafted wood-topped kitchen island surrounded by Verona kitchen appliances and marble showers. There’s also that killer roof deck, offering stunning views of a nearby church steeple and Mayo Beach, thanks to the property’s hilltop location, and the bonus of the home’s proximity to Dyer and Duck Pond, as well as Wellfleet Center. And with nearly 4,000 square feet of living space, there’s plenty of expanse here for a full house, from the six bedrooms (including a first floor primary suite) to the finished walkout lower level with a guest/office suite. Plus there’s an outdoor shower and back deck that can be appreciated by all, whether it be a couple of retirees or a family looking to settle down in Massachusetts’ best coastal stretch.

For more information, contact Marirose Lynch, REMAX Coastal Properties, remax.com.

