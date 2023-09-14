On the Market: A Barnstable Estate with Seven Waterfront Acres

This Marstons Mills home includes seven bedrooms, a resort-style pool house, and a dreamy seasonal dock.

354 Mistic Drive, Marstons Mills

Price: $5,995,000

Size: 6,549 square feet (interior), 6.82 acres (exterior)

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 6 full, 1 partial

When you dream of a Cape Cod home, what’s on your bucket list? Arguably first and foremost is waterfront access. Nothing beats those exquisite views—sunrise or sunset, they’re something to savor. And if a luxurious estate is also what you’re after, 354 Mistic Drive in Marstons Mills is a property you won’t want to miss. Residing on close to seven acres of pristine land, situated between crystal clear Hamblin and Middle Ponds, this area is part of a trio that makes up the celebrated Indian Ponds. Here the beauty of nature outdoes herself daily—and won’t disappoint. Neither will the numerous amenities that this private abode offers.

Jaw-dropping location aside, the modernized main residence—a single-family home that encompasses 4,447-square-feet of space—is just as impressive as its many gathering and living areas that overlook the expansive greensward leading down to the Middle Pond shores. The home features three floors complete with: seven bedrooms; six full bathrooms and one half-bath; dining and living rooms that can host multiple guests during every season; a large kitchen with separate cooking and cleaning up areas, granite countertops, and top-quality appliances; a breakfast area; hardwood and tile flooring; and two fireplaces. Additionally, a screened-in wraparound porch includes a sizeable dining area that faces a fireplace and surrounding views, helping you keep summer vibes intact all year long. When the weather chills down in autumn and winter, a relaxing sauna in the basement offers a lovely reprieve from the lowered temperatures.

Back outside, the benefits continue to increase—in fact, double—with a two-bedroom guest house located beach side and two carriage houses with space for ample parking. Add to that a resort-style, heated gunite pool—which also includes a bar, outdoor kitchen, and hot tub. Of course, we’d be remiss not to mention the dreamy seasonal dock on Middle Pond, which extends from the sandy shoreline and offers the home’s owners the option of launching their choice of small crafts to take advantage of the stunning surrounding waters.

While privacy is easy to achieve here, the local area also boasts several advantages with shopping, restaurants, cafes, and golf all accessible nearby. Families with children will appreciate the dwelling’s location to the highly rated Barnstable school district; it also offers convenient highway access for anytime the residents want to head to the city.

For more information, contact Jack Cotton Jr., Sotheby’s International Realty – Cape Cod – Osterville Brokerage, sothebysrealty.com.

