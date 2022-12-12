Shy Bird Comes in for a Landing in South Boston

Plus, Simcha is reopening, the Dogwood is closing, and more local food news.

A new Eastern Standard is in the works! Find out more about that—plus plans for a North End version of closed downtown club and restaurant Umbria, the opening of a new Anna’s Taqueria, and more—in last week’s news roundup. In other news, we’re bummed that S&I Thai in Allston is no more, but the replacement—an Isan Thai-focused version of Mission Hill’s Laughing Monk Cafe—seems promising. Also adding a new location? Stubbys, a casual Nantucket staple serving all-day breakfast, plus lunch, dinner, and late-night bites. Look for it in the Seaport in the spring. We also added some updates to our holiday lunch roundup last week—check it out if you want to treat yourself to a fancy weekday lunch this month.

What else is going on?

Things to do

Invite East Boston Oysters—the mysterious and usually caviar-filled pop-up—into your home at some point this holiday season for a can’t-miss party with all sorts of party tricks and seafood. “Last minute happens to be our specialty,” the company writes, beckoning interested folks to slide into its DMs to make a plan.

Whether you’re in the industry or just happen to like going out late on a Monday night, plan to swing by Offsuit in downtown Boston on December 19 between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. for an event dubbed Nocturno: a late-night gathering. The event, a collaboration with Somerville’s Spoke Wine Bar, will feature Mijenta Tequila. All-black attire suggested.

It’s holiday pop-up cocktail bar time! Miracle and Sippin’ Santa are back in town spreading Christmas cheer all month, and Maccabee Bar is back with a latke-inspired cocktail and lots of other treats. Find the details on all three here.

Things to buy

The holiday season is in full swing, so we’ve been including a new section in our weekly roundup this month: Here are a few local food or food-adjacent products to consider gifting your food-loving friends this year. (Check last week’s installment and the one before for more recommendations.)