Here’s the Most Expensive Home Sold in Chatham So Far in 2023

It's also the second most expensive Cape Cod home sale this year.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Yet another Cape Cod property has broken a record for most expensive sale, an impressive feat in one of the state’s priciest regions. A single-family in Chatham, set on a 1.68 acre property just a half mile away from downtown, sold earlier this month for $11.5 million, making it the second most expensive property sold this year on Cape Cod and the most expensive property sold this year in Chatham.

The home, which was sold by Jeffrey Marcus of Sotheby’s International Realty—Cape Cod—Osterville Brokerage, was originally listed for $11.9 million. The final buyers managed to shave a bit off asking price, getting in exchange this five-bedroom, seven-bath build designed by Needham-based architect Kent Duckham. The living space spans over 5,000 square feet and the floor plan includes a number of desirable features you won’t find in just any beach home—like a 400-square-foot second floor artist’s studio and a 1,000-bottle wine cellar on the lower level, right besides a home theater and gym.

But the new owners paid for more than just the roomy main house (and accompanying guest cottage). They’re also paying for the views. This 2006 build sits on a lot that’s 23 feet above sea level, meaning its lucky occupants will enjoy unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean from nearly every room of this house. From this level, you can catch glimpses of Lighthouse Beach and North Beach, as well as enjoy the surrounding well-manicured lawns that come with the home. A special second-floor sitting room and balcony create the perfect perch for taking in these landscapes, perhaps even inspiring you to recreate these vistas in the studio. We can only imagine that it’s this unique viewpoint that helped this home become a record-breaker in even one of the most highly desired parts of Massachusetts.