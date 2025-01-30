The Bar Mezzana Team Is Opening an Allston Pizzeria

FiDO Pizza—a neighborhood spot with a full liquor license—debuts this summer at Allston Labworks.

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

The team behind an award-winning quartet of South End restaurants is heading to Allston next: Traveler Street Hospitality (behind coastal Italian gem Bar Mezzana and more) will open FiDO Pizza at the Allston Labworks campus this summer, the nine-year-old restaurant group announced today.

While chef and partner Colin Lynch and the rest of the group aren’t sharing many details yet, they describe FiDO as a “casual neighborhood spot” that’ll serve Lynch’s take on New York-style pizza, with sit-down and takeout lunch and dinner service daily. Pizza is new for this crew, but they know their way around dough—Bar Mezzana’s pasta is top-notch.

FiDO will have a full liquor license, so get ready for some fun creations from beverage director Ryan Lotz. (The same team is also behind the delightful tropical cocktail bar Shore Leave in the South End, as well as hidden sushi bar No Relation and neighborhood haunt Black Lamb, all with reputations for careful attention to both food and drink.)

When FiDO Pizza opens, it will be part of a massive (585,000-square-foot) mixed-use development that’ll be home to galleries, retail, residences, and labs; find it near the Allston Trader Joe’s and new Sofra location. It’s also quite close to the former home of the late, great long-term pizza pop-up Rabottini’s—it’ll be nice to get pizza back on this stretch of Lower Allston.

Leading up to the opening, Traveler Street Hospitality is running a crowdfunding campaign using the Boston-based platform NuMarket, in which those who give money get 120% of their contribution back in the form of credits to use at the restaurant. “We at Traveler Street Hospitality have been dreaming of pizza since before we opened Bar Mezzana almost nine years ago,” the team writes on their NuMarket page. “After all, who doesn’t love pizza? We certainly do!”

Keep an eye on FiDO’s Instagram account for hints (and a peek at the very cute dog-themed branding) as the opening approaches. And in the meantime, might we suggest a trip to No Relation, #16 on our annual Top 50 Restaurants list? Hidden inside Shore Leave (save room for a nightcap!), the omakase destination balances whimsy with luxury, and we can’t get enough of it.

250 Western Ave. (Allston Labworks), Allston, Boston, fidopizza.com.