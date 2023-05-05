On the Market: A Mansard Victorian in Cambridge with a Roof Deck

Enjoy the glimmer of city lights from the perch of this condo between Harvard and Central Square.

Inside the stately exterior of the Second Empire home, you’ll find modern and vintage blended together. This is exemplified on the first floor where a chic open floor plan off the entry way reveals an entertaining and dining space. You can gather around the living room fireplace just like families did in the past…only this hearth is surrounded by a stylish marble mantel. The formal dining room harkens back to a time where people regularly sat around the table for elaborate meals, but a playful glass lighting fixture adds a twenty-first century twist on the crystal chandeliers of yore.

The home’s kitchen is also a glamorous affair, thanks to the work of Amy Allard Interiors, who curated the space. This room is a chef’s delight, linked with gray pale oak cabinetry and featuring a massive Ilve Italian stove and a gray Quartzite-topped island to cook on. A wine chiller and coffee station invite you to enjoy a drink of your choice, whether it be in the house or on the covered deck off the kitchen. Meanwhile, upstairs, a second-story family room with a wet bar and a roof deck creates further space for entertaining or unwinding, all with magnificent city views.

For more information, contact Sandrine Deschaux, Sandrine Deschaux + Co., sandrinedeschaux.com

