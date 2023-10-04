How Do You Make a Boxy Home Office into a Dream Work Space?

For one nursing professor in Woburn, the solution was striped wallpaper, glamorous accents, and help from designer Robin Gannon.

The Problem

The office in this newly constructed condominium was a stark box-like space with no architectural detail. The homeowner, a married mom and nursing professor in her thirties, is “very smart, fun, and energetic,” says interior designer Robin Gannon, who was tasked with enlivening the room. “She loves color, especially purple and pink. In her office, where she teaches remotely, she wanted to go bold and reflect her personality.”

The Solution

The jumping-off point for the transformation was a vivid, striped wallcovering by Pierre Frey. “It has a whole bunch of shades of pink, red, and orange,” Gannon says. Color abounds: The room’s doors are painted bright red, a vintage rug is a menagerie of pink and blue, and the homeowner’s diplomas are encased in pink frames. A white credenza and desk and clear polycarbonate Louis Ghost chair counter the more visually stimulating elements in the space. “The homeowner likes glitter and elements that are glamorous,” adds Gannon, noting the dramatic four-tier crystal chandelier. While the room has a high-end feel, the project didn’t break the bank. “The most cost-effective way to create a big impact is to go with a really bold, graphic wallpaper—that way, you don’t notice the architectural details that the room may be missing,” Gannon says.

First published in the print edition of the October 2023 issue with the headline, “She’s the Boss.”

