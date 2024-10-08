So, You Want to Live in Somerville?

The birthplace of Marshmallow Fluff offers the sweet spot of (relatively) affordable housing and proximity to Boston.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

1. Pick Your Price Point

Like everywhere else in and around Boston, the Somerville market is hot, hot, hot—but here, you can get a little more bang for your buck. The median single-family home price in the city, which has a population of 81,000, was $1 million in 2023. Many condo units are housed in historical three-families, where you can find renovated two-bedrooms for under $700,000. If you want to buy the whole building, you can typically find one for roughly $1.5 million, which, these days at least, is considered a steal.

2. Plot Your Commute

Young professionals are drawn to the easy ride into Boston. Most commuters take the Red Line out of Davis Square, but if you’re catching a show at TD Garden, it’s preferable to take the Green Line, which has five stops in Somerville and gets you into the city in less than 30 minutes. For those who prefer to drive, it’s possible to get downtown via I-93 in about 20 minutes, but beware of traffic.

3. Check out the Culture

The diverse population in Somerville ranges from college students to families to immigrants from countries including Brazil and Haiti. There is a bustling arts and entertainment scene—in fact, Somerville has one of the highest rates of artists per capita than any other city in the United States. There are many opportunities to engage with a wide range of art, from the ArtBeat Festival in Davis Square to the historic Somerville Theatre. The neighborhood, a pass point on Paul Revere’s journey from Boston to Lexington and Concord, is also filled with historical landmarks, including Powder House Park, centered around an 18th-century windmill.

4. Take in the Vibe

Somerville boasts a half a dozen city squares, each with its own unique feel that distinguishes it from the others. Head to Union Square for some of the Boston area’s best restaurants, plus indie retailers at Bow Market, then visit Magoun and Ball squares for more local businesses.

5. Scope out the Schools

The public school system here is a multicultural community, with 50-plus languages spoken. Around 5,000 students are served in the district, which includes one high school and seven elementary/middle schools; there’s also the Prospect Hill Academy Charter School and the private St. Theresa of the Child Jesus School.

First published in the print edition of Boston magazine’s October 2024 issue with the headline, “So You Want to Live in…Somerville.”

Previously: “So, You Want to Live in…”