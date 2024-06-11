So, You Want to Live in the North End?

Boston’s oldest residential community boasts Italian flavor, waterfront access, and—most important—location, location, location.

1. Pick Your Price Point

Though it’s less than one square mile, the North End offers a surprising range of housing options. Commercial Wharf is a complex of converted granite warehouses featuring harbor-view penthouse lofts that can fetch more than $3 million, while you can snag a one-bedroom in less-luxurious waterfront buildings for under $1 million. It’s rare to find single-family homes on the market here, but multibedroom condos in older buildings go for around $700,000.

2. Plot Your Commute

The North End is a great place to live if you work in the city. Located northeast of the Rose Kennedy Greenway, the neighborhood is a quick stroll to Government Center and Faneuil Hall, and the nearest T stops are Haymarket and North Station. Something to bear in mind if you need a car: Street parking can be scarce, and spots sell for big bucks.

3. Take in the Vibe

By 1930, almost all residents of the North End were Italian, and while the population has since diversified, the neighborhood remains home to some of the city’s most beloved Italian restaurants, including Panza, Strega, and the Daily Catch, along with bakeries such as Mike’s Pastry and Modern Pastry Shop. Most eateries are on Hanover and Salem streets, where joyous, family-friendly events take place throughout the year.

4. Check out the Culture

The North End has played a huge role in Boston’s history: During the 18th century, Paul Revere was a resident, and his former home is considered the oldest building in downtown Boston. The first stop on Revere’s Midnight Ride was the neighborhood’s Old North Church, a National Historic Landmark. And among several Freedom Trail stops in the North End is Copp’s Hill Burying Ground, dating to 1659.

5. Scope out the Schools

The North End’s Eliot School is the city’s only public K–8 Innovation School, offering a robust curriculum of advanced classes and specialty courses in language, the arts, and technology. The neighborhood is also home to St. John’s School, a Catholic pre-K–8. Nearby, the North Bennet Street School is one of the oldest vocational schools in the country, offering training in fine craftsmanship with career programs for cabinet- and furniture-making, jewelry-making, and more.

First published in the print edition of the June 2024 issue with the headline, “So You Want to Live In…The North End.”

